Blac Chyna & ‘Best Friend’ Dream Kardashian, 4, Rock Matching Pink Jumpsuits In $400K Rolls Royce

Blac Chyna took to Instagram to share a series of pics and video clips that showed her hanging out and playing games in a pink-lined Rolls Royce with her daughter Dream.

Blac Chyna, 32, shared a sweet moment she had with her daughter Dream Kardashian, 4, in an Instagram post on Mar. 6. The proud mother wore a matching pink jumpsuit, which included a long-sleeved zip-up top and fitted pants, with her baby girl as they hung out in a pink-lined Rolls Royce. They posed for gorgeous pics together and also showed off some fun, including a game of Rock paper scissors, as they smiled and laughed in front of the camera.

“That’s my best friend 🎀,” Blac lovingly captioned the post. The model also wore pink-shaded sunglasses with her outfit and had her nails painted yellow and long straight hair down with bangs styled in the front. Dream also had her hair down and showed off her adorable curls.

It didn’t take long for followers to comment on the cute post once it was shared. “She look just like rob lol😍cutie,” one follower wrote, referring to Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian, 33. “She’s growing up 😩🥰❤️,” another wrote. Others complimented the close relationship the mother and daughter have.

Blac’s latest post isn’t the first time we’ve seen her and Dream in matching outfits. In 2019, they were spotted sporting matching black and white tracksuits during an outing. That same year, they proved outfits aren’t the only things they can match when Blac shared a pic of her and her little gal showing off matching pigtails in their hair.

When Blac’s not the one sharing moments with Dream, Rob is. He recently posted two new pics of his only child to his social media account and they showed her posing on a staircase and playing with a dollhouse while donning a blue and yellow football jersey, black pants, and black boots. He also shared a different pic of her rocking a blue T-shirt that had his name printed inside a white box across the front a few days before.

“She found Robert’s shirt when Robert was just a child. 🤪🤪,” he cheekily wrote in the caption.