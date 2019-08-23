Blac Chyna & Dream Kardashian, 2, Twin In Matching Black Tracksuits — Sweet Pic

Blac Chyna and daughter Dream Kardashian are twinning again, this time with their clothes. The pair went on a Target run in matching black tracksuits.

It’s been like mother like daughter lately for Dream Kardashian. She twinned out getting rainbow hair dye jobs with mom Blac Chyna and now they’re literally dressing in the same outfits. The 31-year-old eyelash entrepreneur took her two year-old out on a late night Target run on Aug. 22 and they were head to toe in sync with their fashion choices. Mother and daughter wore the iconic black Adidas track suit with three white stripes down the sides of jacket sleeves and pants.

It wasn’t just the track suits, but they also matched with their shoes, wearing black Adidas sneakers with the three white stripes across them. Chyna carried Dream in her arms and the toddler looked like her total mini-me. The only difference between the two was that Dream wore her hair in two braids on the sides of her head while her mom wore her hair down and long with a black and white patterned scarf atop her head.

Chyna was initially photographed leaving the Target store with a big red shopping cart with Dream seated in it. It looked like the Target run was for toys for her daughter, as pink boxes containing kids items and a Disney package could be seen inside her cart. A pal accompanied the mother and daughter on the retail trip and even she was dressed identically in a black Adidas track suit. The only difference was that it had the brand’s name written down the sleeve of the jacket instead of the stripes.

Chyna and Dream have been on a major twinning spree lately. Earlier in the day she posted a photo to her Instagram of the pair making the same face, pulling in their lips to show how much their faces resemble each other. Chyna asked fans in the caption “U see it?” and folks were divided on if Dream looked more like her mom or her dad Rob Kardashian, 32. Then in another post she showed a video of how they had matching colorful hair and fans got to hear Dream’s sweet voice. “You have rainbow hair! It’s so pretty. Looks, I got rainbow hair too,” Chyna could be heard telling her little girl, who responded back excitedly, “Mommy, your hair is so long.”