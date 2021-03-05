Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara, 16, Hold Hands While Leaving Girls’ Dinner — Pics

Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter Zahara couldn’t have looked sweeter as they held hands upon leaving dinner in West Hollywood. Check out the photos of the mother-daughter pair!

Angelina Jolie and her teenage daughter, Zahara, 16, proved just how close their bond is when they were spotted leaving dinner on Thursday, March 4. The mother-daughter duo was seen leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood after a casual dinner together. The mother-of-six, 45, held onto her daughter’s hand tenderly, as the two were swarmed by photographers.

Despite the commotion, Angie and Zahara appeared very calm. The two also looked dressed for a casual night out. Zahara sported a pair of blue jeans and dark top, while her mother was seen wearing a black trench coat. It was so clear, just based on the images, how protective Angelina is of her youngsters, and she’s been making a concerted effort to make sure she’s spending as much time with them as possible.

Along with her recent outing with Zahara, Angelina spent time with her children as she got together with a fellow A-list star and friend for dinner on the evening of March 3. Angelina met-up with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo at Italian restaurant, E Baldi, for a fun dinner date that included each star’s children. The ladies, who haven’t been spotted together in the past, appeared to really enjoy their time together, smiling blithely as photos of the twosome were snapped.

If there’s one part of Angelina’s personality that fans have come to know and love, it’s her dedication to her children and being a mom. “Well, I was never very good at sitting still,” she confessed in her March 2021 profile for British Vogue. “Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense,” she said.

“I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom,” the actress explained to the outlet. “I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.” Despite these feelings, Angelina has shown that her children are her top priority, and fans love to see her with them on these rare occasions and outings.