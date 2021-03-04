‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Bow Wow Refuses To Give Any ‘Explanation’ Amid Paternity Drama

Bow Wow isn’t talking until he gets the results. His manager confronts him about the ongoing paternity drama in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’

Bow Wow’s just chilling in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 4 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta when his manager, Andy, stops by for a very important chat. He wants to talk about what’s going on in the news about Bow Wow, specifically that he may be the father of another child. All this talk is exactly what Andy didn’t want to happen. “I don’t know anybody no explanation. If he’s mine, he’s mine. If he’s not, he’s not,” Bow Wow says.

Andy thinks the whole situation is a complete mess. Bow Wow isn’t sweating the drama, though. Bow Wow reveals he doesn’t talk to the mother of the child anymore. He admits that he feels “betrayed” that his former fling just went public with it all.

“I wish she could have done it in a better way or we could have talked about it in a nice release through PEOPLE magazine or however we could have done it other than just, bam, internet,” Bow Wow admits. “Alright cool. Like, what are you looking for other than attention? And I get enough of that.”

Andy tells Bow Wow everyone wants an interview, but Bow Wow says nothing is happening until he gets the baby’s paternity results. Another problem Andy brings up is legal matters. “These bills have to be footed,” Andy says, which includes bills for both her lawyers and Bow’s lawers. Bow Wow isn’t dealing with anything until he gets the results of the paternity test. “It’s all good,” he stresses to Andy.

Turns out, Bow Wow is the father. The reality star confirmed his baby news by posting a photo of his baby boy in Sept. 2020. The baby’s mother is model Olivia Sky.

The synopsis for the March 4 episode reads: “Pimpin’ and Diamond call it quits, and Khi can’t resist making a move when he learns Diamond is single. Meanwhile, Bow anxiously awaits the results of his paternity test and considers how a baby son could impact his future.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.