‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Preview: Bow Wow Jokes He’s Trying To Meet His ‘New Baby Mama’

Bow Wow can’t resist the ladies! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ Bow jokes about meeting his new ‘baby mama’ and Da Brat weighs in about his playboy ways.

Bow Wow loves the single life, and he’s not afraid to show it. He cozies up to some beautiful ladies in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 28 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. He walks up to a group of girls and asks them what their zodiac sign is. He’s getting his flirt on!

Da Brat calls him to come back over to their group. She knows he’s just messing around. He walks back and jokes that he’s “trying to meet my new baby mama.” Da Brat is well aware of where Bow Wow learned how to be the ultimate bachelor.

“Bow has been a playa from the Himalayas since he was about 6 years old, okay?” she says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “He’s learned from Snoop [Dogg], he’s been around JD [Jermaine Dupri], Usher, Diddy, and all these people. But I think he’s been through enough drama with these women to not even go there and be looking all like he wants to eat ’em like a piece of meat or something.”

The thing is, Bow Wow is totally cool with the single life at the moment. During the Jan. 21 episode, he explained why he’s happy not being in a relationship. “I’m still single, you know, and that’s by choice. The dangerous in love thing, you know, toxic relationships, I’m done with it,” he said. Bow admitted that he was “happy” that Angela Simmons had a new boyfriend and what Angela wants in life is not what he wants.

The synopsis for the Jan. 28 episode reads: “Brat presses Judy to move to ATL. Hurricane’s desperate to help a sick Ayana, but Shaniah takes a different approach. Ree’s ready to reconcile with Brat and Deb, but will they give her another chance? Diamond’s album release party ends in turmoil.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.