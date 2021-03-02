RHOD’s Dr. Tiffany Moon Reveals Why She Confronted Brandi Redmond Over Past Racist Video — Watch

RHOD’s Dr. Tiffany Moon is proud to be the show’s first Chinese-American cast member, which is also why she confronted Brandi Redmond over her past as soon as they started filming together.

The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ Dr. Tiffany Moon, 36, is happy to be the first Chinese-American to join the show’s cast, and viewers are happy to have her. Especially since she has been bringing the drama ever since the new season premiered. And because of that, it should be no surprise that she wanted to confront co-star Brandi Redmond, 42, as soon as possible after a video of the red-headed beauty mocking her culture went viral. “I feel like it was the elephant in the room and that we weren’t going to get anywhere until I pulled her aside,” Dr. Moon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Feb. 18. “And we talked about it.”

In the 2017 video, which resurfaced in 2020, the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader could be seen mocking an Asian accent. “They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty,” Brandi says in the video, which she initially posted on Instagram. After posting and quickly deleting the video, Brandi took to Twitter to issue an apology. On RHOD, she also revealed that the backlash she faced over the video got so bad that she contemplated suicide.

A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity . I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions. — Brandi Redmond (@BrandiRedmond) January 4, 2020

Despite Brandi’s apology, Dr. Moon wanted to tackle the issue head-on and clear the air early on in the season. “I like to address issues head on,” the anesthesiologist revealed. “The first thing that I wanted to do was have that conversation in private because I think so many times, people have what should be private conversations in a group of people and it’s just weird. The second thing I wanted to do was from the very beginning, I was coming from a place of grace and love and that I was not coming to attack her or slander her.”

The two had a chat during the season’s second episode with Dr. Moon opening up about her struggles to learn English as a little girl, while Brandi tearfully apologized. “I tried to bring a little of my personal story when I talked to her,” Dr. Moon added. “Because I thought maybe if I make it personal and she sees a human being connected to this action that is potentially harmful, that it would hit harder to home as opposed to being this abstract thing. She took it really well.”

Once the two hashed it out, it was clear to see that Brandi was sincere in her apology and the two have been able to move forward. Unfortunately for Dr. Moon, it’ll have to be off camera as Brandi revealed that she’s walking away from the show for good as of Feb. 21. “She was so, so sincerely sorry and after that I feel like then we could move on and start building our friendship,” the philanthropist and mother of two shared. “She has done a lot of introspection and I think that she is truly sorry and has learned her lesson.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.