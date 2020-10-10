‘RHOD’s Brandi Redmond Reveals Daughter Brinkley, 9, Survived Car Crash: ‘I Am So Thankful’

Reality star Brandi Redmond has opened up about the tragic loss of her mother-in-law, and the crash her nine-year-old daughter Brinkley survived.

Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law Jill Marie Redmond, who tragically died in a car crash. The 42-year-old took to Instagram on October 10, and revealed her daughter Brinkley, 9, was also involved in the deadly collision. “My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best…so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time,” she captioned her post, which featured a series of family photographs.

She also asked fans to keep her daughter, who celebrated her ninth birthday one week prior to the crash, in their thoughts. “I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.” Brandi didn’t detail the injuries her young daughter sustained, however she included an emotional note from her sisters-in-law, who lost their mother.

“This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond. We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her,” her husband Bryan‘s three sisters wrote. “To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY.”

They added, “She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain. In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness.”