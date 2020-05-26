‘RHOD’ Adds 2 New Housewives For Season 5: Meet Tiffany Moon & Jennifer Davis Long
Two new fresh faces are joining ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas,’ HollywoodLife has learned ahead of the show’s fifth season. Learn more about Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis Long, who are both moms and career women!
The Real Housewives of Dallas will have a new look when season 5 returns to Bravo! Production is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HollywoodLife has learned that Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis Long are set to join the upcoming season following LeeAnne Locken‘s departure. The former Miss USA finalist, who joined the show in its inception in 2016, announced her exit after season 4. HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo for comment. Editor’s note: Bravo did not comment on or confirm our report.
Jennifer and her husband, David are successful real estate brokers. “Matchmaker for homebuyers,” Jennifer describes herself in her Instagram bio. D Magazine voted her “Best Realtor” three years in a row. Jennifer and David are parents to daughter, Davis RoseMary Long, who celebrated her third birthday on May 17. Jennifer is also a model and a dog lover, who enjoys the beach and traveling.
(Photo credit: Jennifer Davis Long/Instagram)
(Photo credit: Tiffany Moon/Instagram)
“‘The Real Housewives Of Dallas’ will begin filming in a few weeks. No date has been set, but since things have started opening [in Texas] and all of the ladies are feeling more comfortable, they should be back by the end of June at the absolute latest,” our source says. RHOD returning cast members include, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham.