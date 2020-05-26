‘RHOD’ Adds 2 New Housewives For Season 5: Meet Tiffany Moon & Jennifer Davis Long

Two new fresh faces are joining ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas,’ HollywoodLife has learned ahead of the show’s fifth season. Learn more about Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis Long, who are both moms and career women!

The Real Housewives of Dallas will have a new look when season 5 returns to Bravo! Production is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HollywoodLife has learned that Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis Long are set to join the upcoming season following LeeAnne Locken‘s departure. The former Miss USA finalist, who joined the show in its inception in 2016, announced her exit after season 4. HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo for comment. Editor’s note: Bravo did not comment on or confirm our report.

While it’s unclear if Tiffany and Jennifer are friends or knew one another prior to joining the show, they have a few things in common. Both women are mothers, they’re married and they’re dedicated to their careers. Tiffany is an anesthesiologist and an Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Management at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She is married to Sam Moon, a successful accessories and jewelry store owner, and they are parents to twin daughters. Tiffany is a philanthropist, who loves fashion and enjoys traveling, according to her Instagram bio.