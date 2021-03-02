Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Trolls Her After She Falls Asleep In Salon Chair – See Pic

It turns out Kim Kardashian is absolutely stunning even when she’s fast asleep. The revelation comes via her hairstylist, who shared a photo of the beauty taking a deep snooze in his salon chair.



Being so glammed up all the time is apparently very exhausting for Kim Kardashian. The 40-year-old proved getting gorgeous is tiring business, as she took a nap while having her hair styled. Her beloved longtime hair guru Chris Appleton shared a photo of Kim in a chair with a black salon robe over her, while the mom of four was completely sound asleep. Her beautifully made up eyes were closed, and she was so deeply relaxed into her nap that her mouth was wide open as she slept.

Kim’s gorgeous brunette tresses were being worked on by a team including Chris and another stylist, whose arm could be seen holding up a large chunk of the KKW Beauty mogul‘s hair. The 37-year-old styling wizard threw up two fingers to make a peace sign in the Mar. 1 Instagram photo. In the caption he wrote, “I love u Kim.”

The SKIMS founder was less than thrilled with Chris sharing her snooze with his followers, but she still loves him anyway. “I f**king hate you!!! LOL You exhausted me!” Kim wrote in the comments, along with laughing so hard they’re crying face emojis. Pal Paris Hilton commented that Kim was a “Sleeping Beauty,” while fans agreed.

Kim Kardashian and her hairstylist Chris Appleton are longtime friends. She accompanied him to the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2019.

User @maryphillips wrote, “She’s even perfect sleeping with her mouth open,” as @mar__i__am_ told Kim, “You are still perfect, don’t worry.” Fan @jordanadrienne asked, “Is she ever not looking like perfection??” At least Kim had a full glam makeup job done prior to having her hair worked on.

Others noted how Kim leads an extremely busy life as a mom and businesswoman, and needs to catch some rest whenever she can. Fan @betty_carolina_18 commented, “She has 4 kids.. She’s allowed,” as @ladash pointed out, “@kimkardashian Trying to catch some ZzzZ’s in between her 50 businesses, being a lawyer, mother, daughter, sister, & giving other people careers.” @jelondono noted of the reality star, “@kimkardashian a true hard worker and mom life” for her impromptu nap.

Kim Kardashian shows off the results of her glam squad’s work on a red carpet…while wide awake. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Some fans agreed that there’s nowhere more relaxing to take a catnap, with @thehapablonde commenting, “@kimkardashian big mood cause I just fell asleep while getting my hair did.” Even Phoenix, AZ Arizona based makeup artist Adrián Ríos laughed, “Hahahaha it’s always interesting when a client falls asleep in the chair. Apparently brushes and a soft touch on face make you sleepy.” So Kim is definitely not alone in catching up on her sleep while others work on her hair and makeup.