Kim Kardashian, 40, Wears Nothing But Flesh-Toned Tights By Skims In Sexy Campaign Pic

Kim Kardashian strategically covered herself as she sported just a pair of sheer tights from her SKIMS hosiery collection — and nothing else!

Kim Kardashian, 40, left little to the imagination with her latest SKIMS photo! The KKW Beauty founder modeled a pair of her “Sienna” colored control tights as she sat on the ground with her legs crossed in the photo shared to her Instagram on Friday, Feb. 26. Kim went topless for the sexy campaign photo, strategically covering herself as she gave the camera her signature smoldering look. She kept her signature raven-colored hair in a loose beach wave, completing her look with a nude matte lip and smokey eye.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dropped the SKIMS hosiery collection on Jan. 14, which included four shades of tights, body suits, shorts and sheer bralettes. The tights are offered in three different levels of support — full control, mid support and nude — and retail for $42. “I wanted you to see how flawless and smooth these tights make your legs,” Kim said back in January as she launched them, showing them off as she rocked a pair.

“They’re definitely a step under shapewear, but if you wanted to wear them as a lining to something and not have fully thick shapewear, they really are amazing and make everything really smooth,” she explained. In the videos, she also confessed to making her own hosiery bralettes out of old tights. “I used to take old tights that had runs in it and I would cut them up and make them into sports bra tops because they have this support but they’re not too restricting…They’re kind of amazing, and I love to wear them to bed. We just made them out of hosiery!” she also told her 207 million Instagram followers.

Prior to filing for divorce from husband Kanye West, fans noticed Kim was not wearing her wedding ring in a photo promoting her hosiery line from January. Her hands were clearly visible in the image as she wore a black bralette and sheer tights while lying on the floor in her walk-in closet. The filing came just a month later on Feb. 19 after nearly 7 years of marriage. The split is reportedly “amicable” between the duo who share kids North West, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Kim is no stranger to sexy campaigns for her brands, but recently caused quite a stir with one particular item in her Valentine’s Day collection! SKIMS introduced it’s first-ever “micro thong” — which sister Kendall Jenner, 25, modeled — but it turns out Kim had another name in mind for the item. “[It’s] basically a clit cover, that’s all it really covers,” the mom-of-four described the barely-there underwear.