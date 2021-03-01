Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Philippe, 21, Debuts Purple Hair Makeover: See Before & After Pics

Ava Philippe switched up her usual blonde hair for a new dusty lilac shade that she helped create! See before and after photos of her dramatic transformation.

Ava Phillippe debuted a whole new hair look as she traded in her blonde locks for a vibrant purple. The 21-year-old looked so glam in campaign photos with her lilac-hued hair on Monday, Mar. 1. Reese Witherspoon‘s mini-me daughter modeled her very own Hally collaboration color for a campaign, aptly named ‘Ava-lanche.’ She was absolutely glowing as she posed for photos before and after the process, including one where she indulged in matching purple under eye masks as the dye worked its magic.

In another image, she bundled up in a ’90s inspired ski suit with her shiny hair blown out into a perfect bounce. The Hally color is a demi-permenant dye, lasting about four to six weeks — making it the perfect choice for Ava to temporarily play around with a look. The foam product ($25) is also safe and easy to use at-home, being the first ammonia-free foam hair dye. Ava’s limited edition lilac shade, which she helped develop over a five-month period, will be available from Mar. 1 – April 30 on the Hally Hair website.

While Ava has never rocked a purple shade, she has experimented with some bright hues in the past! Back in 2014, the then 15-year-old showed off a bright pink hair ‘do as she stepped out with mom and baby brother Tennessee to a Farmer’s Market before Thanksgiving. She revisited a cotton candy shade of the color in 2019 after doing another at-home dye job at her UC Berkeley dorm room.

Mom Reese adorably nicknamed her eldest “pinky” after the 21-year-old joked she was “dressed up as my 2014 self last night, proving that her essence is alive and well.” Ava rocked the color throughout quarantine — even giving herself a haircut — but appeared to be back to her natural blonde when dressed up as an angel for Halloween.

Recently, Ava has been keeping busy with the latest addition to their family: rescue pup Benji! The college student announced she adopted the dog after the tragic passing of her beloved French bulldog Pepper. “He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment,” Ava said of Benji, who she adopted from the Best Friends Animal Society, on Oct. 25. The good boy was seen out for a jog with Ava in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles on Feb. 9, happily running alongside her on a leash.