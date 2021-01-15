Missy Elliott Debuts Rockin’ Bright Purple Pixie Cut Hair Makeover — See Pics

New year, new hair! Missy Elliott is changing things up by dying her pixie cut a gorgeous bright purple color, which she shared with fans in a new video.

One thing that a lot of stars have been up to since ringing in 2021 is experimenting with new hair makeovers. Missy Elliott had gone back to her classic short pixie cut in Sept. 2020, which was an amazing throwback look for the “Push It” rapper after years of wearing longer styles. Now the 49-year-old has had her locks dyed a gorgeous shade of bright purple that even the late king of the color Prince would have been proud of. Missy shared a video in the stylist’s chair to her Instagram and Twitter on Jan. 15 to debut her new hair makeover.

Missy once again was in the trusted hands of famed stylist Kellon Deryck, who gave the rap queen her pixie cut in Sept. 2020 after years of experimenting with longer looks. He reposted a still of him working on styling Missy’s hair to his IG stories, where music producer Amerika Sutton tagged him and cheered, “Yes friend, you u betta!”

Bree Runway‘s song “ATM” featuring Missy played over the video of Kellon using a styling dryer to mold Missy’s pixie cut. She’s fully embracing the purple aesthetic, as the “Cool Off” rapper had her makeup done to perfection, including a purple eye. With her thick, long lashes, gorgeously shaped brows, and dark eye liner, the purple shadow made her brown eyes totally pop along with the new regal color of her hair.

Missy could be seen rocking a classic Adidas black tracksuit top with the three white stripes down the sleeves. Missy’s fans were gushing over how amazingly youthful she looks, as she’ll be turning 50 in July. Instagram user @bigstoney_bigstoney gushed, “Missy haven’t aged a bit” while @perdemich declared she is “Aging backwards. Simply Gorgeous.” @sebastian.cio proclaied, “2021 is not ready” for how fierce Missy looked, as @malenahandeen commented, “Prince would be pleased.” Fan @ad_amslinda wrote “Let’s gooo firing everyone up for the new year!! Only positive vibes in 2021” about Missy’s new purple hair.

Missy’s not the only star to experiment with a bright shade of color with short hair since ringing in 2021. Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson debuted a magenta-colored pixie cut to her social media on Mon. Jan. 11 to kick off the week. While she still had a bit of curls left on top, the look is so fierce. Maybe short and colorful is the way to go with new hair in the new year, as both ladies look so incredible.