Lil Kim’s Hair Makeover: Rapper, 46, Shows Off New Neon Green Pigtail Buns — Before & After Pics

Lil Kim was unrecognizable in a new snap, as she rocked a long green wig with two cute buns and a matching tartan head band.

‘New year, new me’ seems to be Lil Kim‘s motto heading into 2021! The legendary rapper revealed her latest hair transformation when she took to Instagram on January 14. “TRAP,” she captioned the carousel post, which featured two selfies, showcasing her neon green locks. A few strands of the wig framed her face, while most of the tresses were pulled back into two buns on the crown of her head. The look was completed with a green and grey tartan-print head band, which she fastened at the front of her head.

Her hair stylist (@stoneythestylist on Instagram) also shared a series of snaps of the rapper, captioning her post, “So PRADA Me ! Its The Queen For Meeeee !! Color & Install By Me Wig From.” The fashion icon rocked a black, zip-up top, and a colorful makeup look, including blue eyeliner. “Omg yassss Trap Queen you better,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “The most prettiest green haired woman…. Beautiful you did that.”

The post comes just one month after she teamed up for a fashion collaboration with the brand PrettyLittleThing. Kim is known for her iconic style, and the label says everything you need to know: “This Brooklyn babe has released a collection of next level party looks that are bold, badass and unapologetically out-there,” the brand explained. The 46-year-old posed in everything from figure hugging dresses and bodysuits, to faux fur jackets and oversized trench coats. Unsurprisingly, she looked fierce in every look.

“The thing I love is that it’s a little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing,” Lil’ Kim said of her collection in a press release. “You guys can get beautiful looks that are so affordable. I just wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I’m a real stylist and visionary,” she added. “This whole collection was designed by me and I’m super proud of that.” Her line is all about “figure-worshiping fits,” which are available in sizes 4-30.