Lil Kim’s Transformation: See The Rapper Then & Now As She Celebrates Her 46th Birthday

July 11 marks Lil Kim’s 46th birthday, and in honor of the special day, we’re takin a trip down memory lane with photos of the rapper from over the years.

Happy birthday to the one and only Lil Kim! The rapper turns 46 on July 11, and there’s a lot to celebrate when it comes to her career and longevity. Kim started rapping when she was just a teenager, and she began making her mark on the industry 25 years ago, when she was discovered by Notorious B.I.G.

Considering Lil Kim has been a staple in the hip-hop community for so long, she’s literally grown up from a young woman to a confident adult, right in front of our eyes. Due to Kim’s changing appearance over the years, she’s been subject to plastic surgery rumors, but has kept tight-lipped about her evolving look. Through it all, though, Kim has been a style icon, and has rocked so many fierce looks at award shows, on red carpets and more throughout her career.

These days, in addition to her career, Lil Kim is also a dedicated mother. Her daughter, Royal Reign, was born in 2014, and the two share such a special bond. When it comes to her personal life, though, Kim is very private. She’s not shy about sharing pics and videos of Royal on Instagram, but her love life is definitely very hush-hush as of late.

Throughout her successful rap career, Lil Kim has won a Grammy and three Video Music Awards, and she’s been nominated for a bunch of BET Awards. Kim released her most recent album, 9, in 2019. Her fashion is as top-notch as ever these days, too. Lil Kim often favors tight and out-there mini dresses for her red carpet looks, and she always slays when she attends award shows and other events.

In honor of Kim’s 46th birthday, we’re looking back at her amazing transformation over the years — from a young, fresh-faced rapper, to a gorgeous mama. Scroll through the gallery above to check out photos of Kim then and now.