Lil Kim’s Daughter Royal, 6, Dresses Like An Adorable Fairy Princess During Her Outdoor Birthday Celebration
Lil’ Kim and her ex, Mr. Papers, celebrated their daughter Royal’s sixth birthday with a party in the park — pretty pony included — fit for a princess.
There’s a new Disney princess in town, and she’s Lil’ Kim’s daughter Royal Reign! The Grammy-winning rapper’s sweet girl looked like the star of her own fairytale for her sixth birthday on June 9, which she celebrated in a pink dress with a big tulle skirt made up of a swirl of cotton candy colors: pastel pink, purple and blue. Just like a true princess, Royal even spent the day by the side of a majestic white pony.
Royal celebrated her birthday with Lil’ Kim and her dad, Mr. Papers (real name Jeremy Neil), a rapper whom Royal’s mom used to date. Both proud parents took to social media to share videos and snapshots of Royal’s celebration at the park, and the party agenda also included opening Frozen-themed presents. In an especially adorable clip, Royal was worried about ruining her princess dress. “The grass is getting it dirty…I need to go change,” the birthday girl says in the video above, much to the amusement of the adults.
The birthday party was the result of Mr. Papers’ hard work, Lil’ Kim revealed! “This day was as perfect as this picture. It was a beautiful paradise for me and my family and her Dad [Mr. Papers] set it all up by himself!!! [cat with heart eyes emoji] She was soooo happy! We all had one of the best times of our lives that we will never forget,” Lil’ Kim gushed on Instagram.
Although Lil’ Kim and Mr. Papers dealt with post-breakup drama in the past, the parents appeared to be on more than civil terms now. Each had kind words for one another. “We Love U Daddy !!,” Kim added in her Instagram post, while Mr. Papers cheekily wrote “p.s. Mommy look so good” in his birthday tribute for their daughter.
Thank you so much @lilnasx 😻 I love you even more for doing this!! 🙏🏽 You don’t know how much this means to my baby!! Not only are you one of my baby’s favorite artists, but I love you as well and I love your whole album. Thank you for bringing joy, happiness, and fun to our home. ❤️❤️❤️
The birthday festivities also appeared to roll into Target, where Mr. Papers filmed a video of his shopping trip with Royal at the big-box retailer. “We’re shopping for toys,” Royal adorably informed viewers, while Mr. Papers hyped up his daughter’s Elsa hair: “You poppin’, you poppin’.” Royal even received a birthday shout-out from Lil Nas X, which was a special moment, considering that she sang his hit “Old Town Road” on her fifth birthday last year!
Lil’ Kim’s birthday is coming up next. The ’90s queen, famous for tracks like “No Time,” “Crush On You” and “The Jump off,” will celebrate her 46th birthday on July 11.