Lil’ Kim Holds Hands With New BF On Date Night After Going Public With Their Secret Romance

Lil’ Kim looked as comfortable as could be on the night of Nov. 8 when she stepped out hand-in-hand with her hunky boyfriend to go to Blow nightclub in West Hollywood, CA.

Lil’ Kim, 45, happily put her love on display when she enjoyed a fun night out with boyfriend, The Great, in West Hollywood, CA on Nov. 8! The rapper held onto her hunky beau’s hand while leaving Blow nightclub and the lovebirds wore matching colors during the outing. Kim rocked a black top, patterned pants, and black ankle boots and her significant other showed off a long-sleeved black button-down shirt, black pants and black sneakers. He also wore a stylish red-rimmed black hat for the occasion.

The romantic outing comes after Kim shared a PDA-filled video to her Instagram on Nov. 7. In the clip, she can be seen lounging around a fireplace with The Great as they share a few kisses and look more in love than ever. “That’s my baby right there,” the “Crush on You” crooner says referring to her man, who was sitting behind her and brushed her hair away from her face at one point.

Kim first revealed her romance with The Great on Nov. 4 when she posted a video of her looking stunned over a diamond necklace he gifted her. The CEO was the one filming the video of his lucky girlfriend when she was caught by surprise over the lavish piece of jewelry and once she collected herself, she even climbed in the bed he was on to thank him with a hug.  “😱😢😻 thank you baby @thegreat_leader it’s beautiful ❤️,” she captioned the clip.

It’s wonderful to see Kim looking so happy and in love with her new man! We look forward to seeing more cute memorable moments between these two in the future.