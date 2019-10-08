Lil Kim’s Wildest Award Show Looks: From Iconic Grammys Look To Her BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019 Outfit

It’s not an awards show without Lil Kim in one of her wild outfits! The queen of rap always brings her A-game, whether it’s rocking just a pasty at the 1999 Grammys, or a pink tuxedo at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Is there anyone who does awards show fashion like Lil Kim? The “Spend a Little Doe” rapper, 45, is only 4’11”, but she consistently has the biggest presence on every red carpet she walks. From the Grammy Awards, to the MTV Video Music Awards, and every show in between, Kim’s got the wildest style in the house. Her outfit for the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards was no exception. Kim, who performed and was presented with the coveted I Am Hip Hop Award, rolled up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta looking oh-so pretty in pink for the occasion.

Kim’s BET Hip-Hop Awards outfit was equal parts sophisticated, sexy, and trendy all wrapped into one. She rocked a metallic pink tuxedo dress with a high-low hem. It definitely sounds weird, but she makes it look amazing. The super-short dress was cinched together with a wide, Gucci belt featuring a huge, diamond buckle, and she completed the look with white, platform heels and stud earrings. Her beauty game was on fire, too. Her hair was dyed the same metallic pink as her dress, with eyeshadow to match. That contour job is pretty stellar, as well.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that awards show outfit. You know, her iconic look from the 1999 Grammys? To say that Kim dropped jaws in her now-legendary ensemble is a massive understatement. Kim appeared in a lilac, mermaid-inspired catsuit that featured just one sleeve and not much else. Her left breast was only covered with a matching, sequined pasty made from the seashell appliqués from her jumpsuit. More of the seashells were stuck to her arms. She completed the ensemble with a long, purple wig and purple makeup. But let’s be honest, nobody was paying attention to that. Just take a look at that outfit below!

