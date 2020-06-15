Beauty
Hollywood Life

Taraji P. Henson’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off Stunning Red Afro In New Selfie — Before & After Pics

Taraji P. Henson
REX/Shutterstock
Taraji P. Henson Fox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, Central Park's Wollman Rink, New York, USA - 13 May 2019
Taraji P. Henson looked a complete knockout as she lived it up during a romantic Valentine’s weekend with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden. The 49-year-old actress slipped into a daring black bejeweled swimsuit and enjoyed some quality time with Kelvin — who she is set to wed on April 4 — at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. The lovebirds took a break from freezing cold Chicago where she is shooting the spin-off to her hit show Empire.   The Oscar-winning actress and retired NFL player arrived at their private ocean view suite where they were welcomed with a Nobu signature cocktail and specially prepared dessert to celebrate the Valentine’s Day weekend. The couple kicked off their lovers’ escape with a romantic boat tour of the famous Cabo San Lucas Arch where they  dined on lobster, oysters and chocolate covered strawberries as they toasted to their upcoming nuptials. After their sunset cruise, the two enjoyed a candlelit dinner at Nobu Restaurant where they dined on signature dishes such as Salmon tartare with caviar, Octopus Tiradito, Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna, miso black cod and yellowtail sashimi to name a few. Taraji took to her Instagram to show off  her heart shaped strawberry that she fed to her fiancé. The next day the loving couple started their morning with freshly prepared breakfast from Malibu Farm before retreating to the adults only infinity pool. The duo spent the day lounging by the pool with friends and graciously taking photos with fans. Generous Taraji even bought the whole pool a round of cocktails. In the early afternoon they headed to Esencia Spa where they took advantage of the outdoor hydrotherapy garden, experiential shower, cabana jacuzzi and hydrotherapy pool before they went in for their couple’s massage and facials. Kelvin was also spotted working out of the state-of-the-art gym while Taraji was snapping pictures to commemorate her first time at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. Nobu Restaurant pulled out all the stops for their next dinner date w
Taraji P. HensonVariety Actors on Actors, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Apr 2019
Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York 2019 Variety's Power of Women: , New York, USA - 05 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Taraji P. Henson debuted a brand new red afro to Instagram on June 14 & she looks fabulous with her new hair makeover!

When it comes to Taraji P. Henson, 49, she is always switching up her look with a variety of different hairstyles. The actress took to Instagram on June 14 when she debuted a brand new hairstyle – a bright red afro, completely ditching her curls. Taraji posted the gorgeous selfie with the caption, “Hair that defies gravity!!! Hair that grows towards the heavens. #BlackandProud #BlackLivesMatter #RockYourFro #PickoutYourFro and #ThrowUpYourFist” In the photo, Taraji is looking off to the side while her deep red hair is puffed out into a high afro that surrounds her gorgeous face. As for her glam, she rocked a metallic gold eyeshadow, super long, voluminous lashes, and a deep burgundy lip. A colorful beaded necklace completed her look.

There’s nothing we love more than when Taraji shows off her natural beauty and the star loves to go au natural. Taraji showed her 15.4 million followers how to get gorgeous curls when she posted a step-by-step video to Instagram on April 7. She captioned the tutorial, “COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out I have another plan! Used ALL @tphbytaraji PRODUCTS FOR MY HAIR!!!”

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson ditched her curly hair when she showed off a new red afro hairstyle to Instagram on June 14 & we’re loving her new hair makeover! (REX/Shutterstock)

Back in September, Taraji chose to switch it up when she posted a video of herself with her naturally curly hair. Taraji posted an up-close video of herself on her Instagram on September 3, and she’s not wearing a drop of makeup while she plays with her hair. She captioned the video, “#TwistOUTs #NaturalHairDontCare #HealthyHair #TPHbyTaraji @TpHbyTaraji,” while she looks into the camera twisting individual curls to make them extra bouncy and stay in place. Taraji has been loving her natural curls lately, which are totally different from the short black blunt bob that she’s always sporting, and we love her new look.

We absolutely love Taraji’s new hairstyle and no matter what look she rocks, she always manages to pull it off!