Taraji P. Henson’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off Stunning Red Afro In New Selfie — Before & After Pics

Taraji P. Henson debuted a brand new red afro to Instagram on June 14 & she looks fabulous with her new hair makeover!

When it comes to Taraji P. Henson, 49, she is always switching up her look with a variety of different hairstyles. The actress took to Instagram on June 14 when she debuted a brand new hairstyle – a bright red afro, completely ditching her curls. Taraji posted the gorgeous selfie with the caption, “Hair that defies gravity!!! Hair that grows towards the heavens. #BlackandProud #BlackLivesMatter #RockYourFro #PickoutYourFro and #ThrowUpYourFist” In the photo, Taraji is looking off to the side while her deep red hair is puffed out into a high afro that surrounds her gorgeous face. As for her glam, she rocked a metallic gold eyeshadow, super long, voluminous lashes, and a deep burgundy lip. A colorful beaded necklace completed her look.

There’s nothing we love more than when Taraji shows off her natural beauty and the star loves to go au natural. Taraji showed her 15.4 million followers how to get gorgeous curls when she posted a step-by-step video to Instagram on April 7. She captioned the tutorial, “COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out I have another plan! Used ALL @tphbytaraji PRODUCTS FOR MY HAIR!!!”

Back in September, Taraji chose to switch it up when she posted a video of herself with her naturally curly hair. Taraji posted an up-close video of herself on her Instagram on September 3, and she’s not wearing a drop of makeup while she plays with her hair. She captioned the video, “#TwistOUTs #NaturalHairDontCare #HealthyHair #TPHbyTaraji @TpHbyTaraji,” while she looks into the camera twisting individual curls to make them extra bouncy and stay in place. Taraji has been loving her natural curls lately, which are totally different from the short black blunt bob that she’s always sporting, and we love her new look.

We absolutely love Taraji’s new hairstyle and no matter what look she rocks, she always manages to pull it off!