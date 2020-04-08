Watch
Taraji P. Henson Expertly Curls Her Hair By Herself While Quarantined: Before & After Pics

Taraji P. Henson has revealed how she curls her hair while in quarantine — and provided fans with a series of clips showing the behind-the-scenes process.

Taraji P. Henson, 49, is practically running an at-home salon! The actress took to social media to share her technique for creating expertly crafted curls — and fans can’t get enough. Taraji posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram on April 7, showing her 15.4 million followers every step of the DIY process. ““COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out I have another plan! Used ALL @tphbytaraji PRODUCTS FOR MY HAIR!!!,” she captioned her first post, while quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Stay safe and stay yo a** at home,” she said with a laugh, adding, “I don’t know, maybe I need to get my union card. And I did my nails too. Guys, full on spa here.” In a second post, the Empire star shared a series of clips showing the behind-the-scenes process of styling her curls in her at-home beauty salon. Taraji revealed which products from her own beauty line she used for the look, including the Tough Cookie Style Defining Gel, and mousse, along with three different-sized flexi rods on the back portion of her hair. For the front section of her hair, she used silicone rollers from Amazon.

The mom-of-one launched her Target exclusive line in January, and friends and fans were quick to comment on how incredible her tight curls looked. Black-ish star Yara Shahidi dropped a series of heart eye emojis followed by a second comment that said, “Amaze!” Fellow actress January Jones also commented, “ 👌 👌 👌 👌 👌.”

Although her at-home ‘do looked incredible, we also love when Taraji rocks her natural curls! She appeared au natural on Live! With Kelly & Ryan in September 2019, and her textured locks fell around her face as she sported gorgeous caramel highlights. “He loves his work @tymwallancehair,” Taraji captioned an Instagram snap that day, as an arrow pointed to the man behind her fresh look — hair stylist Tym Wallace. In addition to Taraji, Tym has a star-studded resume when it comes to styling, also working with Mary J. Blige and Nia Long.

Taraji before curling her own hair. Image: John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

The new look was a departure from her signature raven-hued shade, which Taraji typically rocks sleek and straight. “I don’t have a wig on. I wanted to show what’s always under that hair!” she explained on Live! The Empire actress has been vocal about her hair damage in the past, caused by years of chemical relaxants. “I feel like relaxing my hair for 26 years really damaged it. But it’s natural now — and I love it,” she revealed to People magazine in 2016. “For Empire I use wigs. I keep my hair braided in lots of teeny cornrows, so the wigs fit on my head. When I take them out, I’ll sit under a steamer while I deep-condition my hair.”