Taraji P. Henson Reveals Magenta-Colored Pixie Haircut In New Selfie: See Hair Makeover

Taraji P. Henson debuted a new hair makeover in a series of sultry selfies on January 11! The self-dubbed ‘hair chameleon’ showed off her curly, pink pixie cut — and we’re obsessed with her new do’!

Taraji P. Henson loves to change her hair, and fans are raving over her latest cut and color! The Golden Globe-winning actress, 50, took to Instagram to debut a magenta-colored pixie cut on Monday. She showed off her shorter, curly locks in a number of bada** selfies, in which she wore Blink Optical frames and a Flexin’ In My Complexion t-shirt.

The Empire star donned a bright pink lip and eye shadow, both of which matched her new do’. Her long, pointed nails were painted blue and green and featured jeweled studs on each finger. Taraji also noted that she used her TPH By Taraji products — a scalp-first approach to hair care collection. It’s unclear who’s responsible for Taraji’s new look — however, on December 26, she tagged hair stylist Tym Wallace (who she’s previously worked with) in a video that showed her getting a haircut and it looked fairly similar to her new pink pixie cut.

The Find Your Peace of Mind host’s latest makeover comes just 10 days after she debuted a curly, purple up-do’ on Instagram. “New Year New Color,” Taraji captioned a series of selfies on January 2. The self-proclaimed “hair chameleon” stayed dedicated to her purple do’ and even added the same color lip, eyes and tinted brows to her look.

While pink and purple appear to be Taraji’s choice hair colors in 2021, the year prior was a different story. In 2020, the Hidden Figures actress spent most of the year donning red hair in a variety of different styles, including long braids in April and a large afro in June.