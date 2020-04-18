Taraji P. Henson Hair Makeover: She Channels Ariel With Her Long, Red Braids

Taraji P. Henson is channeling her inner Disney princess while in quarantine! The actress showed off her long, red braids and totally looked like Ariel.

Taraji P. Henson, 49, is making the most of her time in quarantine! The actress took to social media to share her latest hair makeover — and her long, red braids totally made her look like Ariel. “Feeling like #Ariel the [Mermaid] STAY SAFE!!! Oh and I did my own hair. K byyyyyyeeeee,” she captioned the April 18 post, with a series of lip emojis and a mermaid emoji. Taraji absolutely slayed in a barely-there one-piece black swimsuit. It featured a pink design, and several cut outs in the mid-section, allowing the actress to flaunt her flawless figure as she posed for the mirror selfie.

Her Ariel-esque braids cascaded down the left side of her body, as she posed in her bedroom. A Chanel blanket could be seen in the background, along with a small suitcase. “Girl!!!! (Puts phone down and immediately works out),” one of her fans commented on the pic, while rapper Megan Thee Stallion wrote, “Okayyyy you showing out today.” The Empire star has practically been running her own beauty salon while in lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She recently to social media to share her technique for creating expertly crafted curls — and fans can’t get enough. Taraji posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram on April 7, showing her 15.4 million followers every step of the DIY process. ““COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out I have another plan! Used ALL @tphbytaraji PRODUCTS FOR MY HAIR!!!,” she captioned her first post.

“Stay safe and stay yo a** at home,” she said with a laugh, adding, “I don’t know, maybe I need to get my union card. And I did my nails too. Guys, full on spa here.” In a second post, the Empire actress shared a series of clips showing the behind-the-scenes process of styling her curls in her at-home beauty salon. Taraji revealed which products from her own beauty line she used for the look, including the Tough Cookie Style Defining Gel, and mousse, along with three different-sized flexi rods on the back portion of her hair. For the front section of her hair, she used silicone rollers from Amazon.