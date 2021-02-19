Beyonce Stuns In Sexy White Bodysuit After Stripping Out Of Reflective ‘Icy Park’ Ski Suit – Pics

Beyonce is ready to go from the ski slopes to the dance floor in her latest ‘Icy Park’ for Adidas look. She peeled off a limited edition white ski suit to show off a sexy push-up top bodysuit.

Beyoncé didn’t exactly look like she was outdoors ready or anything close to being a snow bunny in her latest Icy Park for Adidas campaign outfit. She modeled a limited edition white reflective ski suit in a series of Instagram photos for for her Ivy Park brand’s winter wear collection, dubbed Icy Park. But it was what she was wearing underneath it that got fans hot and bothered, as the 39-year-old superstar unzipped to show off a skin-hugging bodysuit with a push-up top that you can see here.

She first modeled the $850 ski outfit in these Instagram photos, showing off how the reflective white snow bibs with the hooded parka over it will make someone completely glow and fit in against any snowy white ski-scape. The page noted that the soon to be most coveted piece of skiwear on the planet will drop on “FEB 19 adidas.com” and “FEB 20 select stores globally.”

Beyonce models a green bodysuit from a previous Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration. Photo credit: MEGA.

Beyonce then showed how the ski suit looked without the parka, unzipping it to her waist and tying the long sleeves around her midsection. The photo revealed the “Formation” singer wearing a white bodysuit that hugged her killer figure. The bust-line featured an underwire push-up top, and in the second photo, Bey playfully pulled up one of the white shoulder straps into the air.

The singer’s honey hair was styled in a long, straight look with some voluminous curls at the ends. It was far more red-carpet worthy than ski-slope ready. Bey wore glam makeup and playfully licked her lips with her tongue in the second snapshot. In both photos while wearing the bodysuit, the mother of three had an icy neckline, as she wore a series of blingy diamond chokers.

Beyonce is her own best spokesmodel for her Ivy Park with Adidas collections. Photo credit: MEGA.

Beyonce and Ivy Park have been slowly releasing Instagram photos of the stylish items that will be part of Icy Park drop, which includes everything from sexy catsuits to full length puffer coats. On Adidas’ site promoting the line, the reflective ski suit was the final item shown in the video mock-runway of models wearing the items in the collection. So it is being treated as the piece de resistance that everyone heading to a ski town will want to have. With the limited number, the ski suit is going to be so coveted, and we can’t wait to see which celeb turns up on the slopes of Aspen or Park City in it first!