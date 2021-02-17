Beyoncé & Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, Model Together In Gorgeous New ‘Icy Park’ Campaign — Watch

Watch

Beyonce, Blue Ivy
AP
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King", at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles World Premiere of "The Lion King" - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Singer Beyonce, left, sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, center, and her mother Tina Knowles during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Beyonce holds the hand of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, while her husband, rapper Jay Z, talks in the background, after the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beyonce takes daughter Blue Ivy fabric shopping at Mood Fabrics in NYC and the duo is draped in Beyonce's IVY PARK gear. Pictured: Beyonce, Blue Ivy BACKGRID USA 6 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Beyoncé and her nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, showed off new looks from the forthcoming ‘Icy Park’ collection from Ivy Park! Check out the mother-daughter pair modeling together!

Beyoncé is giving her fans something to get excited about coming this Friday, February 19! The songstress, 39, revealed more looks from the brand new Ivy Park collection entitled ‘Icy Park’ that she modeled with the best little fashion mogul out there: her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter! “My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue,” Blue’s maternal grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson captioned a video featuring Blue and Bey modeling the looks on Instagram. See the clip here!

“She inserted herself into this shoot,” Tina revealed to her Instagram followers. “No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue,” she concluded the caption to her post. During the second half of the clip, fans could just see Bey working her moves while little Blue put the hood of her jacket up!

Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, modeled a new collection for Ivy Park entitled ‘Icy Park’ [AP].
The winter-themed collection has been teased on social media for some time, featuring bold looks with coats, winter hues, and more. ‘Icy Park’ will drop on February 19 at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST. More celeb appearances in the campaign include Hailey BaldwinGucci Mane, and more! The latest collection comes as the Ivy Park brand continues its collaboration with Adidas.

The ‘Icy Park’ collection is the third in the brands’ partnership, and it seems that business is booming. The prior two collections that came out in 2020 were incredibly successful, and fans — even celebrity admirers — have been fawning over Queen Bey’s label. Indeed, the forthcoming designs will also feature a lot of options for fans and fashionistas alike.

Among some of the looks, skiwear, streetwear, high top sneakers, and bustier tops are among the hottest trends Ivy Park is capitalizing on with their latest collection of looks. Clearly, there are also some great outfits and ensembles for kids in the collection, as evidenced by Blue Ivy’s work modeling some of the styles. Fans cannot wait to see the collection drop this Friday, February 19!