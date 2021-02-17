Beyoncé & Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, Model Together In Gorgeous New ‘Icy Park’ Campaign — Watch

Beyoncé and her nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, showed off new looks from the forthcoming ‘Icy Park’ collection from Ivy Park! Check out the mother-daughter pair modeling together!

Beyoncé is giving her fans something to get excited about coming this Friday, February 19! The songstress, 39, revealed more looks from the brand new Ivy Park collection entitled ‘Icy Park’ that she modeled with the best little fashion mogul out there: her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter! “My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue,” Blue’s maternal grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson captioned a video featuring Blue and Bey modeling the looks on Instagram. See the clip here!

“She inserted herself into this shoot,” Tina revealed to her Instagram followers. “No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue,” she concluded the caption to her post. During the second half of the clip, fans could just see Bey working her moves while little Blue put the hood of her jacket up!

The winter-themed collection has been teased on social media for some time, featuring bold looks with coats, winter hues, and more. ‘Icy Park’ will drop on February 19 at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST. More celeb appearances in the campaign include Hailey Baldwin, Gucci Mane, and more! The latest collection comes as the Ivy Park brand continues its collaboration with Adidas.

The ‘Icy Park’ collection is the third in the brands’ partnership, and it seems that business is booming. The prior two collections that came out in 2020 were incredibly successful, and fans — even celebrity admirers — have been fawning over Queen Bey’s label. Indeed, the forthcoming designs will also feature a lot of options for fans and fashionistas alike.

Among some of the looks, skiwear, streetwear, high top sneakers, and bustier tops are among the hottest trends Ivy Park is capitalizing on with their latest collection of looks. Clearly, there are also some great outfits and ensembles for kids in the collection, as evidenced by Blue Ivy’s work modeling some of the styles. Fans cannot wait to see the collection drop this Friday, February 19!