Beyoncé Stuns In Latex Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots From New Ivy Park Collection – Pics

Beyoncé teased a new outfit from her third Adidas x Ivy Park collection: a brown latex ensemble featuring a bustier bodysuit and matching footwear. The CEO even debuted winter accessories, like mittens and a scarf.

Beyoncé Knowles, 39, had another surprise for fans anxiously awaiting her third Adidas x Ivy Park collection: a new outfit from the upcoming lineup of winter-themed clothes. On Feb. 10, Beyoncé released photos of herself rocking a brown latex monochrome outfit that featured a bustier bodysuit and thigh-high stiletto boots: YOU CAN SEE THE PICTURES HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, AND HERE. Each photo differentiated a bit from the other; Bey bundled up in a puffer scarf emblazoned with Ivy Park’s name, puffer mittens and a matching fur bucket hat in one, and simply wore a layering of chains with her bodysuit+boots combination in another.

Succeeding photos showed Beyoncé getting creative with her latex ensemble. The superstar threw on high-waisted, brown latex pants over her bodysuit for the next two photos, and swapped out her latex bodysuit for a long-sleeved cloth version in the last upload on Ivy Park’s Instagram. You can see an edit of all the outfits combined, here.

The “Icy Park” collection is hitting Adidas’s website at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Feb. 19, and Beyoncé has been giving fans sneak peek looks at these new pieces leading up to the drop. Bey has worn some of these outfits herself, while celebrities like Gucci Mane and Hailey Baldwin have also participated in the “Icy Park” modeling campaign. Including the brown latex pieces linked above, you can also expect a mixture of sultry athleisure and winter-appropriate pieces (like an iced-out reflective jacket and a baby blue coat).

Beyoncé hasn’t forgotten about her past collections, though. Just a day before teasing the new latex looks, the mother of three shared photos of herself rocking a black and gold bodysuit/tennis skirt set from the Ivy Park “Drip 2: Black Pack” collection that was released in Nov. 2020, which she dubbed her “MALIBU BEY” look. It was a fitting title, seeing that the Grammy-winning artist was seen dining out with her husband JAY-Z, 51, in Malibu at the beginning of February.