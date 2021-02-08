Beyoncé Transforms Into ‘Malibu Bey’ In Sexy Tank Top & Mini Skirt For New Ivy Park Campaign Pics

Beyoncé turned a tank top and mini skirt from the Adidas x Ivy Park ‘Drip 2: Black Pack’ collection into a chic, business-casual mini dress.

Beyoncé showed fans a comfortable (and still stylish) alternative to mini dresses: matching tank top and mini skirt sets. On Feb. 8, the 39-year-old music superstar and entrepreneur shared photos — which you can see here — of herself rocking a strappy body suit and tennis skirt in matching black and gold colors on her Instagram page. The gold-striped set is from her Adidas x Ivy Park “Drip 2: Black Pack” collection, which dropped in Nov. 2020.

To add “business” to this casual outfit, the Ivy Park CEO accessorized with a chic black blazer, strappy stiletto heels, gold-rimmed aviators and a ribbon-adored black clutch purse. Beyoncé appropriately called this chic look “MALIBU BEY.”

While Bey was rocking pieces from Adidas x Ivy Park’s second collection in the photos above, a third collection — dubbed “Icy Park” — is on its way! This new collection drops on Feb. 19 and features more winter-appropriate pieces like a puffer coat, a reflective jacket and pants set, iced-out pieces and more. Bey even enlisted stars like Gucci Mane and Hailey Baldwin for a visual teaser of the collection, which she starred in herself. Beyoncé also posed in editorial photos to promote the upcoming Icy Park line, along with her famous models.

Beyoncé first teamed up with Adidas in 2019, and has been surprising fans with new collections here and there. One of these surprises included “Drip 2:2 Black Pack” — an extension of her second collection — which was also released in Nov. 2020. This drop featured colorful pieces, inspiring Beyoncé to model them in an ’80s-inspired video that she labeled “Beyrobics.”

Outside of business, Beyoncé enjoys a happy family life with her husband of nearly 13 years, JAY-Z, and their three children: Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3. Bey and JAY-Z were seen enjoying a romantic getaway in The Hamptons in Sept. 2020, and back home in California, Beyoncé proved she really is a “Malibu Bey” by eating out in the beachy Los Angeles town with her husband this past week.