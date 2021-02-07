See Pics

Beyonce & Jay-Z Make Rare Outing At Nobu Malibu After She Slays In Latest ‘Ivy Park’ Campaign — See Pics

Beyonce and Jay-Z were seen sitting down and enjoying dinner with friends while surrounded by bodyguards at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA.

Beyonce, 39, and Jay-Z, 51, tried to keep things discreet while grabbing a bite to eat in a recent rare outing in Malibu, CA. The singer and rapper, who have been married since 2008, showed up to Nobu restaurant with friends while wearing dark clothing and sunglasses. They also had on black face masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus while at the popular dining location.

Since Bey and Jay are rarely seen on private public outings, especially since quarantine started last year, their latest dinner outing definitely got attention. It’s not clear if they were discussing business or just on a casual fun outing for leisure, but either way, it’s great to see them enjoying the outdoors after a year that had everyone staying inside most days!

Before their latest dinner outing, Beyonce made headlines for her new gorgeous photo in an Ivy Park ad. The “Irreplaceable” crooner wore a long-sleeved pink crop top and a pair of matching high-waisted leggings while standing in front of a pink fur-lined jeep in the eye-catching pic, which was posted to the official @WeAreIvyPark Instagram page on Jan. 30. She also wore mirrored pointy sunglasses and had some of her long locks tied up as her wavy tresses draped over her shoulders.

Beyonce was promoting Ivy Park’s Icy Park collection in the new snapshot and other celebs like Hailey Baldwin, 24, has also been modeling for the exciting new clothing. Hailey recently posed for photos that showed her wearing a brown crop top and skirt that had the same pattern that Beyonce’s pink outfit had. The Icy Park collection was first introduced on Jan. 24 and in addition to her pink outfit, Beyonce modeled an all-white outfit with a furry hat and mittens in another photo.

In Nov., Beyonce announced the second part to her Drip 2 collection for Adidas x Ivy Park by sharing two new campaign videos. In the videos, she showed off a bunch of new Ivy Park pieces of clothing and paid homage to the vaporwave-loving, aerobics-devoted era of the 1980s by presenting what she called, “Beyrobics.”