Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava, 20, Look Identical In Adorable Lunch Date Pic  

Ava Phillippe took a break from college to catch up with her mom, Reese Witherspoon, over salads! The resulting photo of their lunch date made celebrities and fans alike comment with one word: ‘twins.’

We know you’ve heard it before, but seriously: Reese Witherspoon and her 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, are twins. At 43 years old, The Morning Show star is 23 years older than her mini me, but age was just a number in a photo of the mom-daughter duo eating outside Sweetgreen. Reese shared the adorable photo to her Instagram on Nov. 22, and their features were identical: blonde hair, sparkly blue eyes, same charismatic smile! Even their salads were twinning. Both celebrities and fans couldn’t resist pointing out Reese and Ava’s undeniable likeness.

“Twins!!! ❤❤❤,” Gabrielle Union commented, and Kacey Musgraves echoed that observation: “TWINS.” Rita Wilson was on the same page, writing, “Twinning.” As one fan put it, it was like Reese and Ava were having “Lunch with a MIRROR!❤️.” Meanwhile, the photo of Reese and Ava made talk show host Jimmy Fallon nostalgic. “I met that girl when she was a baby,” he recalled in the comments section.

Reese was visiting Ava amid her daughter’s sophomore year at UC Berkeley, which is on the opposite side of California from Reese’s home base! The “twins” also enjoyed a cafe date during the visit, and Ava shared a photo of her mom holding a red mug to her Instagram on Nov. 21. “Quick visit from my cute mama ❤️,” Ava captioned the cute post.

Reese was also sporting her new blonde bob in the photos, which she debuted on Oct. 2! Of course, the hair makeover made us immediately think of Reese’s good girl character Annette from Cruel Intentions, the 1999 drama that Reese starred in alongside Ava’s dad, Ryan Phillippe, 45. The co-stars tied the knot and welcomed Ava all in that same year, but split in 2006. The former couple also welcomed a son, Deacon, who just celebrated his Sweet 16 on Oct. 23 — he, too, looks identical to mom Reese!

It’s so sweet to see Reese and Ava reunited. The separation was especially hard for Reese, who couldn’t stop her tears from flowing after Ava set off for college in the fall of 2018! “It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard. I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college,” Reese admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show in May.