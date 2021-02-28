Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 3, Channels Her Mom’s Style In Leather Pants & Sneakers — See Pics

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share two new adorable pics of her ‘best friend’ Stormi Webster looking stylish while playing with a water hose outside.

Stormi Webster, 3, already knows how to mix fun and style and it shows in her latest pics! The adorable tot’s mom, Kylie Jenner, 23, shared two new Instagram images of her on Feb. 27 and in them she’s playing outside while wearing a long-sleeved tan and black Marine Serre top, black leather pants, and matching sneakers. She also has her locks up in a high bun and is carrying an orange puffer jacket in one pic while playing with a water hose in another.

“best friend foreverrrr 🧡,” Kylie captioned the post.

Her followers were quick to comment on the sweet snapshots and they all had great things to say. “I love her,” one wrote while another called her Kylie’s “mini me.” A third said she’s “the cutest” and many more left heart-eyed emojis to help signify their love of the photos.

Kylie’s latest post of Stormi is just one of many recent ones she’s shared of her baby girl and they always get such a fantastic response. Last month, the little gal posed with a scooter in pics and she showed off another fashionable outfit. It included a dark gray T-shirt that appeared to have a graphic of former Los Angeles Lakers player Magic Johnson on it, as well as black baggy pants and black sneakers.

Stormi, whose father is Travis Scott, 28, also celebrated her 3rd birthday earlier this month and you can bet there were a plethora of memorable outfits and photos to go with the celebration. She had a princess-themed party and a light pink princess dress in pics and video clips Kylie posted. She also had on an appropriate crown and looked as delightful as could be!

When she’s not wowing with her outfits and accessories, Stormi’s showing off her skills in certain posts. In a Feb. 25 video that Kylie posted to her Instagram story, she could be seen painting her mom’s nails during a manicure, proving she’s not only cute but smart too! The nail technician took her little hand and guided her with the painting as proud Kylie could be heard saying she has the “best nail artist.”