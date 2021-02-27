Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Reveals How She Gets Her ‘Friday Happy Hour’ Makeup Look — Watch

Hailie Jade Mathers took to Instagram to share a new video that shows her applying a fresh face of makeup that included red lipstick and false eyelashes as she wore a stylish black and white top.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, is at it again with an awesome makeup look! The daughter of Eminem, 48, shared a new tutorial video in which she applied a “happy hour” look that enhanced her already stunning features on Feb. 26. In the clip, she wore a long-sleeved black and white patterned turtle neck top and had her long straight locks down and brushed over her shoulders and down her back.

She started off by showing the completed look before putting her hand up to the camera to reveal her pre-makeup look. She then showed the camera certain products before applying them to her face, including eyeshadow, primer, natural-looking false eyelashes, concealer, translucent powder, eyeliner, highlighter, brow powder, and lipstick. She topped it all off with some setting pray and looked gorgeous in her post-makeup glow.

Hailie proceeded to name the products in the caption and also revealed she was headed to “happy hour” with the finished look. “In honor of the weekend! Save this look so you can recreate it for your next happy hour 🍹 (mine will definitely be tonight 😋),” she wrote.

Hailie’s followers filled her comments section with compliments once she shared the video. “Your lip color is absolutely gorgeous ❤️,” one wrote while another called her “very beautiful.” A third told her that her lashes were “on point” and a fourth said, “I love the simplicity yet fun look 🔥.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Hailie showing off her makeup skills. Just a couple of weeks ago, the young beauty posted a Valentine’s Day makeup tutorial on Instagram, which can be seen above. In it, she rocked a look that included flawless skin and purple eyeshadow after showing off the products she used to the camera in the same way she did in her most recent post. From all the responses she received in the comments section, we’d say she inspired plenty of followers to try the pretty look for their own Valentine’s Day festivities.