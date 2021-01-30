Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 24, Shows Off Her ‘Everyday Glam’ In Gorgeous New Makeup Tutorial — Watch

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade just shared the exact steps to get her gorgeous everyday make-up look. Her tutorial is super helpful, but it’s her bloopers at the end that really steal the show.

Eminem‘s influencer daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is getting more comfortable on camera. The 25-year-old Michigan State University graduate shared her first ever IGTV video to her Instagram page on Jan. 29 and it’s absolutely adorable. Not only did her fans get an easy to follow make-up tutorial – she finished the 12 minute video with some hilarious bloopers.

Hailie, who boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram, is usually fairly reserved when it comes to her social media presence. But, in her new video, which is by far the longest one she’s ever shared, her personality shining through like never before. She poked fun at herself for saying “there’s only one more step left”, asking, “why am I saying there’s only one more step left.” When she messed it up a second time, Hailie couldn’t help but laugh and make a funny face.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the video, or the bloopers and left plenty of encouraging comments. One fan wrote: “Love the blooper reel at the end!” Another encouraged her to start a Youtube channel for her make-up tutorials and wrote: “honestlyyyyyyy like I stg I would watch every video.”

Her fans may get their wish to see more of Hailie because in her comment she teased that she might soon start her own channel. “I think youtubes right around the corner,” she wrote.

Hailie also used her caption to list and link every single product she used to create her gorgeous everyday look, so her fans can totally copy her right down to her lip liner.

She started her look with “Smashbox Halo Tinted Moisturizer”, which retails for $36.00 at ULTA Beauty. With Hailie’s fair complexion it’s a great choice for her. She used a foundation brush to apply it all over her face and then blended it to a flawless finish with a beauty blender.

Next, she applied “Revlon PhotoReady Candid Concealer” under hear eyes, on the bridge of her nose, in the center of her forehead and on her chin. The affordable concealer is available at Target for $5.99.

Hailie followed it up with a setting powder, and told fans she always sets her make-up because she doesn’t want to “crease.” She applied “Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Powerless Powder”, which retails for $7.99, all over her face using a large powder brush. “I’m going to lightly brush it all over my face and really pat it into the areas that I crease, which are my smile lines and under my eyes,” she explained.

After setting her face she used the “Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit,” available at ULTA Beauty for $40.00, to contour her entire face.

To do her eyes and eyebrows Hailie opted for the “Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo” in soft brown, available at ULTA Beauty for $23.00. First she used the powder to create a winged eyeliner. Then, she used it to fill in her perfectly arched brows.

For added eyebrow oomph she brushed on “Almay Brow Styler Brow Mascara”, which retails for $6.99. Then she did her eyelashes with “Covergirl LashBlast Volume Mascara” which is a great deal at just $9.99.

Hailie saved her lips for last and used a “Mac Lip Pencil” in the color “Oak,” at a cost of $18.00, to line and fill them. And then she layered on “Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color” in the color “Seduction”, which retails for $9.99.

Hailie explained that these are the makeup products she uses for a “medium coverage” look. “If I was going full glam there would have been eyelashes, eye shadow, full coverage foundation, probably a bit more aggressive with the contour and the powder,” she told her followers.

After wishing her fans a “good weekend” Hailie shared her endearing bloopers reel, which surely put a smile on many of her followers’ faces.