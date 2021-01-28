Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Goes From Bare Face To Glam In Flawless TikTok Makeup Tutorial

Eminem’s beauty influencer daughter Hailie Jade has just showed fans her exact natural face to glam makeup routine in a new tutorial video, even including all of the affordable products she uses.

Eminem‘s influencer daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is an absolute stunner. And she showed fans how she looks with her face au natural, before going over every makeup product she uses while showing fans how she applies the cosmetics in a new TikTok tutorial video. The 25-year-old just learned how to use the app on Jan. 23 and already she’s putting it to good use for her fans. In the Jan. 28 video set to DeathbyRomy‘s song “Problems,” she first appeared fresh faced in a mirror selfie, mouthing the lyrics “I love you but I don’t. This is how I cope.” She then bent down and popped back up to show and share the makeup products she uses, with her eyes already done in a light brown shade. Her look turned out to be SO affordable!

Hailie didn’t detail how she does her eyes, but did a tutorial for her facial and lip cosmetics. She lip synched along to “Problems” lyrics as she applied foundation with a pink sponge to her forehead, nose, under eyes and chin, as she began to dab and work in the product. The Michigan State University grad noted that she was using “Maybelline Fit Me matte + poreless foundation” as the first product on her flawless face. The item retails for $5.39 at Target and a few cents cheaper at Walmart.

Hailie Jade then worked in “Revlon Photoready camera concealer” which can be picked up at Target for $8.49, while Amazon has deals as low as $6.76. Then she put on “Maybelline Fit Me matte + poreless pressed power” while dabbing, which sells for $5.39 at both Target and Amazon. The stunner then used “Cover Girl Clean Fresh Pressed Powder in tan” with a pink brush to even out her face along her temples and forehead, which again is a bargain going for $8.99 at Target.

Hailie then moved on to how she gets her cheeks to glow, revealing that she uses Becca highlighter in Moonstone, which Ulta Beauty describes as “A pale, incandescent gold – recommended for fair-light skin tones.” With Hailie’s fair complexion, it is the perfect choice for her and is the most expensive of the products she uses, retailing for around $38 at most stores including Ulta, Sephora and Becca’s own site.

After Hailie’s tutorial on all of the products she uses so that her face appears even and flawless, it was on to her lips. She applied “Mac lip pencil in Oak,” which retails across the board for $18, and “Revlon Ultra HD Lip Color in Seduction,” which sells for $6.39 at Target and six cents cheaper at Walmart.

Hailie’s face was then complete, and she looked gorgeous and camera ready. What’s amazing is that her look is so incredibly affordable, as all of her main name brand products from Revlon and Maybelline came out to a mere $34.65 total. The Mac and Becca products added an extra $56 to her look, which came to just $90.56 to do Hailie’s face and lips! And think how long those products will last throughout the winter. Her tutorial should help a lot of fans with their everyday winter glam while keeping on a budget.