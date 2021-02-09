Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Rocks Glam Valentine’s Day Look In Quick Makeup Tutorial – Watch

Hailie Jade Mathers took to Instagram to share a new makeup tutorial of the ‘Valentine’s look’ she ‘promised’ to her followers and looked gorgeous in the impressive video.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, is gearing up for Valentine’s Day in the best way – with makeup! The daughter of Eminem, 48, shared a new video of herself showing off her cosmetics-applying skills to hopefully inspire her Instagram followers for the upcoming romantic holiday. In the clip, she applies various shades of makeup to her face and eyes while using products from Morphe and other brands and has her long straight locks down.

“The valentines look I promised 😍⁣⁣I used the @morphebrushes talkin’ flirty palette for this look 💗 ⁣⁣

⁣⁣Crease – ‘i’m single’⁣⁣ Lid- ‘into you’ ⁣⁣ Outer corner and bottom lash line – ‘starin’⁣⁣ Liner- ‘smirk’,” she captioned the video.

The finished look had her looking like a Valentine’s Day queen ⁣⁣with light purple eyeshadow and flawless skin and her followers commented right away. “Beautiful!! I love that some of your products are affordable from the drugstore!!” one follower enthused while another wrote, “Respect to you even though I know nothing of makeup I know art and I can tell an artist when I see One.” A third called her “pretty” and a fourth asked for her to show her “skincare” routine next.

Hailie’s latest makeup tutorial is just one of many that the beauty has shared on Instagram. She often shows off different looks that always look appealing. Last month, she posted one that represented her “everyday glam”, which can be seen above, and got just as many positive comments on the look as her most recent video got.

In addition to makeup, Hailie has also flaunted various clothing in her social media pics and they definitely prove she’s got great style! Dressing for the weather has brought out a cool rugged vest for fall and a cozy hooded jacket for winter and her style doesn’t stop at clothing either. She’s also previously posed in awesome head gear such as a bucket hat, and amazing shoes such as knee-high snakeskin boots with heels.

No matter what time of year it is, Hailie always knows how to bring the charisma that her admirers love. We look forward to seeing what other look she’ll share next!