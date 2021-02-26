Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When She First Met Him: ‘Who Was That?’

In Billie Eilish’s new documentary, the singer was totally caught off-guard when she met Orlando Bloom at Coachella — and had to ask her brother who he was afterward!

While performing at Coachella in 2019, Billie Eilish got the chance to meet Katy Perry backstage. The moment was documented in Billie’s new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which premiered on Feb. 25. Katy was with her fiance, Orlando Bloom, when she came across Billie backstage, and after the meeting, Billie admitted that she had no idea who Orlando even was!

Finneas, in her trailer after the encounter. Finneas explained that it was Orlando Bloom, the actor who played Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean. "That guy?!" Billie wondered. "That was him?" Finneas even pulled up the now-viral photos of Orlando paddle boarding naked with Katy in 2016.

Clearly, that got Billie’s attention “Bring him back,” Billie begged. “I want to meet him again. He kissed me on the cheek!” In a conversation with her mom, she added, “I did not know that was him. I just thought it was some some dude Katy Perry just met.” Luckily, Billie got another chance to come face-to-face with Orlando. Right before she went onstage, she ran into the actor as he was on his way to the bathroom.

Once again, Billie got a kiss on the cheek from Orlando, and he told her, “I’m giving you so much love and light right now.” They exchanged endearing ‘I love yous,’ and Billie went on her way to perform. “Now I know [it’s him],” she said to the camera.

Billie also got some invaluable advice from Katy during the Coachella meeting. “I wanted to say that this is going to be wild for ten years,” Katy told the teenager. “It’s going to be crazy. If you ever wanna talk….’cause it’s a weird ride.” Considering Katy has already been in Billie’s shoes when it comes to the music industry, she’s a great person to offer guidance. Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is streaming on Apple TV+ now.