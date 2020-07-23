Katy Perry Reveals Why Fiance Orlando Bloom Went Bare While Paddle Boarding In Infamous 2016 Pics

Katy Perry finally explained the story behind the iconic 2016 pictures, which showed her fiance Orlando Bloom paddle boarding nude in Europe.

Katy Perry, 35, just opened up about those Orlando Bloom, 43, paddle boarding pics in a new interview on The Howard Stern Show. The “Roar” hitmaker finally offered fans some context as to why her beau hit the water sans swimming trunks. Howard Sten recalled meeting the British actor at a party, and teased him about “the famous penis picture”. Katy explained, “Well it was Europe. And honestly we had had a pretty chill time for a week and everywhere we looked it was like everybody’s naked, it’s Europe, it’s Italy. And I think he wanted to fit in with the locals and it was the end of the trip.”

The songstress also said that he “tried to get me” to go nude paddle boarding, but she refused. When Howard asked if she knew there was a possibility that paparazzi might photograph them, Katy said she was simply being pragmatic. “I mean, I would have never like set him up, if I had a real thought, but in the back of my mind … I am Jim Carrey in The Truman Show a little bit, so I thought maybe there would be a chance. I would say I’m a little more of the pragmatic in the partnership,” she explained.

Katy also joked that Orlando was telling her “statistics” about how popular his movies like Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean were on Twitter. “I was like, eye roll, eye roll, eye roll, and then all of the sudden, he is number one trending on Twitter and I was like, ‘How? How?'” she laughed.

The pregnant singer, who is is due to give birth to her first daughter this summer, recently opened up about how she recovered from being “broken” after a breakup with Orlando, and poor album sales in 2017. “I lost my smile,” Katy told host Tom Power, while appearing on SiriusXM Canadian radio show “Q on CBC.” Katy admitted that she was left “wallowing” in her “own sadness” at the time. “I don’t know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted,” she remembered.