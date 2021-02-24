Madonna, 62, Uses Freaky Filter To Alter Her Face On Instagram, Giving Massive Lips & Wild Eyes: Watch

Queen of Pop Madonna has shared a hilarious clip of herself with a face-altering filter, and joked that her makeup was ‘au natural’.

Madonna is totally down with the latest social media trends! The 62-year-old Vogue hitmaker took to Instagram on February 24 to share a message with her fans — while donning a serious face-altering filter. She appeared in the clip, which she hilariously titled “Sending Love Au Natural”, with massive lips and cat-eye shaped lids. The filter not only gave her pout a plumped up look, but they were a bright shade of pink, which matched her extreme eyeshadow and heavy black eyeliner.

The singer’s filter also gave her faux gold hoop earrings, while she wore her natural blonde hair in soft curls and donned a blaxk fur coat. “Hi everybody out there, You know it’s been a while since I directly made contact with my fans and followers and taken the time to care about the way I look,” she began in the clip, adding sarcastically, “I haven’t even really done that much, my hair is a mess and I think I may have put on too much pink eye shadow.”

Madonna then explained that she had been hard at work recording new music. “I’ve lost track of reality because I’ve been in the edit working really hard. The lighting isn’t good there and I don’t have time to make my face and put on a cute outfit I just have to focus on work. I truly love you and miss you all, I’m working really hard to make something fantastic for you, okay so get ready for Madame X. Hasta la vista.”

Outside of her music career, Madonna is a doting mom to her kids. Most recently, her 20-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie, was spotted on the beach in Tulum, Mexico with a mystery girl. He was seen holding hands with the brunette on February 2, as they walked along the shoreline before heading to a day bed to relax in the shade. Rocco’s sister Lourdes Leon, 24, was also spotted in Tulum, escaping the winter chill.