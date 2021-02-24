Kendall Jenner Teases Romantic Getaway With Devin Booker With Cheeky New String Bikini Pic

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram to share some eye-catching photos from a vacation, including one that showed off her figure and behind in a dark brown thong bikini.

Kendall Jenner, 25, is looking incredible in her latest Instagram pics! The model hinted at a romantic getaway with her beau Devin Booker, 24, in the Feb. 24 post and the snapshots included not only a pic of him, but also a pic of her behind. The headline-making image showed Kendall posing in a dark brown thong bikini from her shoulders down to her upper thighs and her toned body was on full display as one arm and hand rested across her torso and the other seemed to be holding up her phone.

Another awesome pic seemed to show her or a female friend and a couple of other people standing in front of water as the sun set behind them while a third black and white pic showed the beauty posing from the chest up in a black top and knit cap as she rested her hand on the side of her head. She also shared a selfie that showed her kneeling on what appeared to be a hotel bed as she wore a black T-shirt that featured a graphic of the Phoenix Suns, the NBA team Devin’s a part of.

The pics didn’t stop there either. Others showed scenery of Kendall’s unidentified location while another shadowy one appeared to show Devin standing outside on a porch while wearing a sweatshirt and pants. She also shared a screenshot from a FaceTime call with her friend Fai Khadra.

“i’m a spy,” Kendall cheekily captioned the post, which received a lot of responses from followers. They included one from her older sister Kim Kardashian, 40, who wrote, “Oh I know! Better than me 😉 LOL.”

This isn’t the first time Kendall’s gotten attention for her posts recently. She made quite the impression on Valentine’s Day when she went Instagram official with Devin for the first time. The loving couple could be seen laying down with their arms around each other in a smiling pic she posted and although she only captioned it with a white heart, that said enough.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and athlete first sparked dating rumors in Apr. 2020 when they were spotted together. Since then they have been seen on outings numerous times.