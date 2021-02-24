Bruce Springsteen DWI Charge Dropped As He Attends Virtual Hearing 3 Mos. After Arrest

Three months after he was arrested for DWI in New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen’s charges have officially been dropped, HollywoodLife can confirm. The 71-year-old singer attended a virtual hearing on Feb. 24.

Bruce Springsteen had a good day in virtual court on Wednesday, after DWI and reckless driving charges, stemming from a November arrest at New Jersey National Park, were dropped. The singer’s attorney released the following statement to HollywoodLife on February 24: “Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance. The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges.”

The statement noted that Springsteen, “who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily plead guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500.” His attorneys concluded by thanking the court.

Although the rock legend’s run-in with the law occurred on November 24, 2020, news of his arrest surfaced in early February. At the time, a spokesperson for the National Park Service in New Jersey confirmed Springsteen’s arrest to HollywoodLife, noting that the singer “was cooperative throughout the process.” The arrest took place on the Jersey Shore at Sandy Hook’s Gateway National Recreation Area.

In a police report of the incident, obtained by HollywoodLife, the arresting officer wrote, “While on foot patrol I observed a male (Bruce Springsteen) consume a shot of Patron tequila then get on his motorcycle and start the engine. The NPS officer then said he told Bruce alcohol was prohibited at the park and noticed that the 750 mL bottle that the singer took the shot from was empty. The Boss then told the officer he was about to drive out of the park and that he’d only had two shots in the past 20 minutes,” according to the report.

Additionally, the officer stated in the report that Springsteen “smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes.” After undergoing a series of field sobriety tests, the officer documented that Springsteen was “swaying back and forth.” The police report also noted that the singer refused to provide a sample on a preliminary breathalyzer test.

Despite the charges being dropped, Springsteen’s arrest resulted in some professional fallout. Not long after the arrest, his Super Bowl LV Jeep commercial — in which he narrated a two-minute video calling for unity across America — was pulled from YouTube.