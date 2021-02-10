Breaking News

Bruce Springsteen Arrested: Singer Busted For DWI In New Jersey

Back in November, legendary rocker, Bruce Springsteen, was arrested in his home state of New Jersey for DWI, amongst other charges.

Bruce Springsteen, 71, was arrested and received three citations for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area back on Nov. 14, 2020, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed to HollywoodLife. “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” the spokesperson added. Bruce is expected in court in the coming weeks, according to TMZ. The arrest took place on the Jersey Shore at Sandy Hook’s Gateway National Recreation Area. HollywoodLife has reached out to Bruce’s rep for comment.

In the time since the arrest, Bruce has been able to keep a low profile, and it took three months for the news to be publicized. Throughout 2020, Bruce did his part to help those affected by the coronavirus. He appeared during the virtual Jersey 4 Jersey benefit show in April, which raised money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Bruce performed alongside his wife, Patti Scialfa, and they sang of “Land Of Hopes & Dreams.”

Bruce grew up in New Jersey and has always been fond of his home state. Although he, Patti and their three kids briefly resided in Los Angeles, they moved back to Jersey in the 90s, and have lived there ever since. It’s unclear if Bruce was alone or with anyone else at the time of his arrest, which didn’t take place far from the family’s home.

Earlier this week, Bruce was featured on millions of television screens across the country as he showed up in a Super Bowl ad for Jeep. The ad was filmed in the middle of the United States (Kansas) and aimed to unify the country. “All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle,” the singer said in the two-minute commercial. “It’s no secret that the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle.”