Woody Allen Claps Back After ‘Allen V. Farrow’ Doc Airs: It’s ‘Riddled With Falsehoods’

Actress Mia Farrow and daughter Dylan Farrow attend the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Woody Allen and Mia Farrow In Leningrad With children Satchel, Lark, Dylan, Fletcher, Daisy And Soon Yi, Moses. Credit: 1605726Globe Photos/MediaPunch /IPX
After the premiere of ‘Allen V. Farrow’ on Feb. 21, Woody Allen issued a statement slamming the claims made against him and called the documentary a ‘hatchet job.’

Dylan Farrow’s sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen were brought to light once again in the new HBO Max docu-series, Allen V. Farrow, which premiered on Feb. 21. Following the release of the first episode, Woody once again denied the allegations made by the adopted daughter he shares with ex, Mia Farrow. The director and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who is Mia’s adopted daughter from a previous relationship, released a statement to fire back at the sexual abuse claims once again.

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth,” the statement, provided to HollywoodLife, said. “Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so. As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO — which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”

Woody Allen hits the red carpet with his wife, Soon-Yi Previn. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Dylan made her allegations against Woody in 1992, when she was just seven years old. Woody denied the allegations from the get-go, and was not convicted after an investigation into the claims. While Woody has continuously denied the sexual abuse claims over the years, Dylan and Mia have maintained their original story. Mia and Woody’s biological son, Ronan, has been vocal in speaking out against his father and in defense of his sister.

Woody’s relationship with Mia’s daughter, Soon-Yi, who the actress adopted before she started dating the filmmaker, began in 1992. Woody and Soon-Yi have both maintained that he was not involved in her life as a father figure in any way before they began their romantic relationship. News of their romance went public in the summer of 1992, and they were married five years later. They have two adopted children together.

Mia Farrow and her daughter, Dylan Farrow, attend an event together. (Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopres/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

The first episode of Allen v. Farrow featured Mia talking about how she found out about her partner’s relationship with her daughter — by discovering nude photos of Soon-Yi  in Woody’s apartment. “[They] were really raunchy pictures,” Mia recalled. “I remember struggling to breathe. I took the photos and I put them in my pocket and I was leaving and then I just realized I couldn’t even push the elevator button. I was just, like, shaking.”