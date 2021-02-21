Roseanne Barr Hilariously Shoots Her Shot With Kanye West In Swimsuit After Kim Files For Divorce

Roseanne Barr took to Instagram to share a series of pics of her enthusiastically posing outside in a black swimsuit and mentioned newly single Kanye West in the caption.

Roseanne Barr, 68, got her fans’ attention on Feb. 19 when she shared an eye-catching post! It included four pics of her strutting her stuff in a black one-piece swimsuit while walking outside in front of green trees. She shared various poses in the snapshots while smiling, including one with her hand on her hip and another with her arms and legs stretched out as she grinned with an open mouth and blissful look on her face.

The comedian also got attention for her caption, which seemed to mention Kanye West, 43, who recently made headlines after his wife Kim Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce on Feb. 19. “Hey Kanye…😍,” it read. She also tagged the person who took the photo.

It didn’t take long for Roseanne’s followers to comment on her fun post once she shared it and they seemed to love it. “Damn girl!” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “Ha! Love it!” A third told her she “looked great” and a fourth gushed, “Roseanne living is the Friday post we all needed.”

Unlike the fans, Kanye has yet to respond of Roseanne’s post, but never say never. The rapper has been quiet on social media since the news of his divorce from Kim came to light. The last Twitter and Instagram posts he shared had to do with the 2020 presidential election so it’s unclear if or when he’ll address the split.

Kim, on the other hand, has been posting regularly but hasn’t spoken out about the divorce, which came months after rumors of a rocky marriage. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly filed the paperwork on Feb. 19 and is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their four children, including daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. The split is also reported to be “amicable” and both parties are agreeing to the prenup they already had in place.

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 before marrying in May 2014.