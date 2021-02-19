Halsey Shows Baby Bump In Bikini & Reflects On ‘Sensitivity’ To Her Body During Pregnancy

Halsey showed off her fresh face and baby bump in a floral bikini on Feb. 19 — but, it was her candid message about pregnancy and body image that caught the attention of fans.

Halsey is glowing in new photos the pregnant singer shared from a recent day at the beach. The Grammy-nominated singer, 26, put her natural freckles on display in a closeup selfie that also highlighted her glossy lips and long lashes. The stunning selfie was followed by a beautiful baby bump photo under the sun. Halsey, who wore a white, floral two-piece, donned a bucket hat as she looked down at the camera. Other snaps showed some of her pregnancy meals, which included banana split Dippin’ Dots.

“February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?! I’ve been thinking lots about my body,” Halsey wrote before reflecting on her pregnancy journey thus far. “It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely,” she admitted. “My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books,” she explained before adding, “I miss my family. And you guys too! bye for now.”

In the comments of her post, Halsey elaborated more on the “subject,” writing, “I thought there would be a lot of exception or pressure on me to wake up everyday feeling like some girly-girl fertility goddess,’ but instead I wake up and eat when I’m hungry, sleep when I’m tired and focus on growing a human, Ans that is all I expect myself to do. Liberating!”

Halsey received an outpour of support from fellow pregnant star, Emily Ratajkowski, as well as celebrity moms, including Katy Perry. “The sleep,” Emily, whose due date is this spring, wrote, adding a few red heart emojis. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge, who gave birth to her first child (a daughter named Daisy!) in August, shared, “You’re about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you!”

Halsey announced her first pregnancy on January 27, with a trio of gorgeous photos from an outdoor maternity shoot [SEEN HERE]. “Surprise,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a baby, bottle and rainbow emojis. The singer, who posed topless in two of the three snaps, showed off her bare belly and tattoos.

The baby’s father is Halsey’s boyfriend, Alev Aydin, although she didn’t directly confirm the latter in her announcement. The mom-to-be tagged Alev, a filmmaker and director, who commented, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” Halsey replied and gushed, “I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already.” Additionally, Alev shared Halsey’s announcement to his Instagram Story and added a pair of heart emojis.

Prior to the couple’s exciting news, Halsey never confirmed a romance with Alev, despite being spotted on a number of occasions together in 2020. It’s unclear exactly when and how the two got together.