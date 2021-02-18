Exclusive
Kelly Osbourne & Boyfriend Erik Bragg Are ‘In Love’: Why She’s The ‘Happiest She Has Ever Been’
Kelly Osbourne’s relationship with Erik Bragg is explained by sources, who reveal why the British TV personality is ‘extremely happy’ with her new boyfriend and how their relationship began.
Kelly Osbourne “is the happiest she has ever been with a boyfriend,” a source close to British TV personality and her cinematographer boyfriend/director beau, Erik Bragg, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. There are many reasons for this newfound happiness, which stem from both this new relationship and a major accomplishment for Kelly.
“She is in the best health she has ever been in and Erik is just so fun, cool, and down to earth and understands her sense of humor and quirks,” our source says, after Kelly underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and has committed to a fitness transformation ever since. In addition to this, Kelly “loves” how Erik acts around her famous family (her parents are Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk host Sharon Osbourne, after all).
“[Erik] is so creative, and she really loves how he is with her family,” our source continues. “Everything is so simple, easy, and real. There is no BS to him. And if we know Kelly and her family, there is never any BS that cuts through with her family. Everything is talked about, addressed and Erik is just a gentleman and really makes things fun. They are without question in love.”
So, how exactly did this romance begin, since Kelly and Erik forewent a big Instagram announcement about their relationship? “Kelly and Erik have been together for a while now and she’s extremely happy. It started in quarantine,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, who gives us even more details of this love timeline.
“At first, they were just talking and then they were hanging out and it just morphed into a relationship very naturally because they just started spending all their time together,” our second insider explains. “He’s a very cool guy, very down to earth and humble. He’s not all into the fame thing, he’s a pro-skateboarder and filmmaker so he’s not starstruck by her, she can just be herself with him.”
“And he looks like a bad boy but he’s a total sweetheart, he even brought her mom flowers when she introduced him to her parents,” our second source continues, who adds that the romance is “very low key” — “they usually hang at her place or his place.”
Erik Bragg shows off his skateboarding skills. You may also recognize him as an actor on “Raising Helen,” “The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.” [Instagram/@thisguysthelimit]
Our second source reiterates what the first said, too, telling us that “Kelly is by far the happiest she has ever been and not just because Erik is so great.” This is because the former Fashion Police co-host “fully believes it’s because she’s done the work on herself,” our second insider says. “She’s taken the time to face her own issues, so she’s coming into this relationship from a very healthy place and that makes a big difference.”
Kelly also opened up about her dating life during an interview on the Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast in Aug. 2020. While withholding names, The Masked Singer star said that she was dating “someone who has been in [her] life for like 20 years” and added, “I’m just happy with what it is. Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don’t even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect.”
However, it’s unclear if she was referring to Erik. In Oct. 2020, Kelly revealed that she was “having fun” in her dating life while appearing on The Talk.