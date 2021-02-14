Drew Barrymore Shares Rare Photo Of Daughters Olive, 7, & Frankie, 6, As She Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Drew Barrymore shared photos with her friends and family in honor of Valentine’s Day, and included a rare snap of her adorable mini-me daughters.

Drew Barrymore has given fans a rare glimpse at her young daughters. The talk show host, 45, celebrated Valentine’s Day with a series of sweet photos, including a happy snap of her daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, who are growing up so quickly. She took to Instagram on February 14 to share the photo of herself and ex-husband Will Kopelman, along with their adorable daughters. The foursome sat on the beach by a fire, while cuddling up together and making s’mores.

“#REMEMBERCLOSENESS is an unused hashtag. Let’s fill it TODAY!!!!” the actress began. “I miss my galentines and family and CLOSENESS today. Let’s remember the times where we didn’t think about cramming in! Smooshing. Snuggling. Nuzzled and cozy and free.” The Charlie’s Angels alum continued, “I need these reminders because it’s all becoming a surreal blur and I can’t take it… so let’s cram this hashtag with pictures of TOGERTHERNESS AND HUGS AND KISSES AND DOGPILES of goodness!!!!! Let’s #REMEMBERCLOSENESS these pictures are my treasures. And I just needed to put them out to try and get something positive started that reminded myself of how we used to love and live.”

The post also included throwback photos with some of her pals, including Cameron Diaz, Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie. She concluded her caption, “HAPPY VALENTINES!!!!! I want to spend it wrapped up in love. Even if only in memories and pictures,” concluded Barrymore. “It is real!!!!!!!!” Drew and her ex Will called it quits in April 2016 after four years together. Despite the split, they’re committed to co-parenting Olive and Frankie, who they intentionally keep out of the spotlight. She recently opened up about why she tries to keeps her family life out of the headlines.

“My life with my children, my feelings, that’s all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not,” she told People in 2020. “Because of my life experiences, I’m not selling my brand on my kids. I won’t do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it’s really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me.”