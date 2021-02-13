Ciara Says She’s 18 Lbs. Away From ‘Goal’ Weight After Giving Birth To Baby Win: ‘I’m Embracing My Curves’

Ciara has opened up to Oprah about ’embracing’ her post-pregnancy curves, seven months after welcoming her son Win.

Ciara, 35, revealed she’s “embracing” her new body, seven months after she and husband Russell Wilson, 32, welcomed their son, Win Wilson. The R&B singer virtually sat down with Oprah Winfrey for her “Be The Love You Need” event, in partnership with Weight Watchers. “This week, I’m actually back on track, like all the way on track and I feel really good about where I’m going,” Ciara revealed during the February 13 interview. “I’m ready to finish this thing out. I have about 18 more pounds or so left, so I’m also enjoying the process to reach my goal.”

Despite having a “goal” weight, the “One, Two Step” hitmaker revealed she was enjoying the whole process. Ciara explained, “I’m embracing my curves. I think I may want to hold on to five more pounds than I normally would. It is somewhat a new me. Again, I was a bit more intense in my thoughts and goals and I realized, I had to step back and say, ‘I’m actually doing really great. I’m doing good.’ You’ve got to allow yourself to enjoy the process. It’s OK to have a little fun.”

The singer first announced in January 2021 that she was using Weight Watchers during her post pregnancy journey. “Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021! Down 28 pounds thanks to [Weight Watchers],” she captioned a January 4 clip which showed the results of her journey. “This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc!” As for motherhood, Ciara also revealed to Oprah that she was embracing its challenges. “It’s not the prettiest every day. I could be a teacher’s assistant at this point,” she joked.

The candid interview comes one day after Ciara and her NFL star hubby sat down for a game of “Never Have I Ever” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Never have I ever had sex in a car,” guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss asked the couple. Everyone coyly raised their “I Have” cards. “Since we’re talking about transportation, never have I ever joined the mile high club,” tWitch asked the group. All of the “I Have” cards went up…meaning that Ciara and Russell have gotten frisky on an aircraft in the past!