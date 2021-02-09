Lori Harvey & A Shirtless Michael B. Jordan Give Fans ‘B & Jay Vibes’ While Smoking Cigars On a Yacht — Pic

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan oozed Bey and Jay vibes in a pic the model posted while paying tribute to her ‘Black Panther’ star boyfriend on his 34th birthday.

Michael B. Jordan’s girlfriend Lori Harvey is celebrating the actor’s 34th birthday in a big way. The 24-year-old model took to social media on Feb. 9 to pay tribute to the Creed star with a slew of images and clips, old and new, of the hot couple. One photo in particular of the pair caught the eye of a fan who compared Michael and Lori to none other than Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z.

“This is giving me B & Jay vibes,” one fan, who dedicated their Instagram page to Steve Harvey’s daughter, captioned a reposted photo from Lori’s account. It was a throwback from the socialite’s 24th birthday celebration just a few weeks earlier during which Lori and Michael partied onboard a yacht during a romantic getaway to St. Barts.

Michael — who was crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 — went shirtless in the photo while cozying up next to Lori as they sat side-by-side on the luxury yacht. He wrapped his arm around the beauty who wore an unbuttoned crisp white men’s dress shirt. She wore her dark brown hair slicked back in a bun with not a single flyaway in sight and a pair of tinted designer sunglasses.

It’s no surprise that fans spotted the similarities between Lori and Michael’s romantic photos with ones that The Carters have shared in the past. Back in September 2017, Beyoncé, 39, gave fans a peek into her life with Jay-Z as she shared photos of the power couple during a sexy date night out. The mother of three and the rapper, 51, shared a sweet kiss during their yacht cruise while the music mogul held a cigar in one hand.

Meanwhile, Lori and Michael are going strong and the Black Panther star got along great with Lori’s family while celebrating her 24th birthday last month on Jan. 13 with a party at Steve Harvey’s new Atlanta home. “It was really important to Lori that Michael be there to celebrate her 24th birthday with her and her family because she definitely sees their relationship going somewhere,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “Lori and Michael have been inseparable and she couldn’t be happier with him. She couldn’t have imagined spending her birthday without him by her side and she loves that he blends in so amazing with the people that matter the most to her.”