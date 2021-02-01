Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Are ‘Smitten & In Love’ After Romantic Getaway: It’s ‘Very Serious’

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been flaunting their new romance like crazy. The couple is already wildly in love after just a few months of dating.

Michael B. Jordan went from single man to very much taken as soon as he started dating Lori Harvey in late Nov. 2020. Since ringing in the New Year together, the pair has been joined at the hip, and are now completely in love. “Michael & Lori are really smitten and in love with each other. They’re very serious. He’s never felt this way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com about the 33-year-old actor.

“They’ve both met each other’s families. They both like to travel. They were dating privately a few months before they went public. He’s the type of guy that gets serious with girls really fast,” the insider adds. Michael proclaimed he was single during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov. 17 when he was named the 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, and hadn’t been linked with a lady in some time, instead focusing on his red-hot career.

Michael B Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey strolling in the port during their vacation in St Barts on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo credit: Eliot Press/MEGA.

That was until Lori came along. One week later on Nov. 24, they couple was snapped sneaking off a plane together in her hometown of Atlanta after flying in just before Thanksgiving. They kept their romance on the down-low through Dec. 2020, until they were spotted flying in to Utah to spend New Years together.

That trip — in which Lori celebrated turning 24 along with Michael and her stepdad Steve Harvey — solidified their romance to the point the came out as boyfriend and girlfriend. They went Instagram official on Jan. 10, posting photos of them as a couple to their respective accounts. Steve, 64, later called Michael a “a nice guy” on his Jan. 23 edition of The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

Three days later there was no question the pair was already so crazy about each other, as Michael shared a Jan. 13 IG photo of the two posing in the snow with a picturesque background that looked so loving it could have passed for the couple’s Christmas card. He also included a video of the two playing in the snow, laughing, cuddling and Lori calling the Black Panther star “babe.” It was the cutest way to celebrate Lori turning 24, and she did it with her sexy man by her side.

Then Michael solidified his place in Lori’s world by accompanying her family on a yachting trip to the Caribbean for the rest of January. There, Michael took plenty of gorgeous IG photos of Lori modeling swimsuits, and she did the same thing with her shirtless hunk. She even posted a Jan. 22 IG stories video where the Creed star walked up to a bikini clad Lori and began planting kisses on her cheek and then down her neck as she looked at the camera with a sly grin on her face. He is in LOVE and happy to show the world that Lori is his lady. And she’s equally proud of their romance, writing in the comments of a photo of Michael shirtless aboard the yacht, “Mine!”