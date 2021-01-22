Michael B. Jordan Sweetly Kisses Lori Harvey On The Cheek As They Enjoy Her Birthday Getaway In St. Barts

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s love fest just keeps getting hotter! The shirtless hunk planted kisses on his bikini-clad girlfriend in a new video while in St. Barts.

Lori Harvey‘s 24th birthday celebrations just keep rolling on. First she had a blowout party in wintery Utah on Jan. 13, where she and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan adorably kissed and played in the snowy scenery together. Now that pair has headed to a yachting vacay in St. Barts, where they have traded their parkas for swimwear. Lori shared several Instagram photos on Jan. 22 looking stunning in a Versace one piece, but it was a video of the couple’s cute kissing session that had fans melting.

On Jan. 22, Lori shared a selfie video showing a rocking a sexy green, red and white bikini atop one of the decks of the vessel. She had her hair pulled back in a tight bun with the sea and the landscape of St. Bart’s behind her. As the sound of the wind blew, along came a shirtless Michael, and the 33-year-old hunk’s muscular torso showed off one of the reasons he was named 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s relationship is really heating up, with a romantic trip to St. Barts. Photo credit: MEGA.

Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter stuck her right cheek in the Black Panther star’s direction and he began planting sweet kisses on it. The 33-year-old’s lips then made their way down Lori’s neck, as she smiled brightly at the camera through yellow tinted designer sunglasses. Lori then shared another video showing Michael in his swim trunks and glistening skin walking ahead of her across the deck, while other yachts could be seen moored nearby.

Michael played photographer for his gorgeous girlfriend, as she shared a series of snaps wearing a stunning Versace swimsuit and credited the Creed actor as the man behind the camera. Lori sat at the top of the steps to the vessel’s hot tub, donning a green one-piece with black and white designs. She had the iconic gold Versace logo on a pendant attached to a gold chain-link belt around her waist. Lori accented the look with three matching gold chokers and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair pulled back in a tight bun, so that her gorgeous and perfectly made up face was visible.

Michael and Lori’s romance has heated up quickly, as in an interview ahead of the Nov. 17 SMA announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed that he was single. Exactly one week later he was photographed flying into Lori’s hometown of Atlanta, with the beauty by his side on Nov. 24, just in time for Thanksgiving. The couple rang in the new year together in Utah, and he was by her side for her family’s Jan. 13 celebration as she turned 24. So far Michael and Lori have officially become the hottest — and definitely the best looking — new couple of 2021.