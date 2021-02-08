Lori Harvey Gushes Over BF Michael B. Jordan’s Sexy Super Bowl Ad: See Live Reaction

Lori Harvey was more than excited about Michael B. Jordan’s Super Bowl ad, which imagined the shirtless actor as Amazon Alexa’s body! She filmed the couple’s adorable reaction, and the clip is too cute!

In Michael B. Jordan‘s steamy Super Bowl ad, the actor portrays Amazon’s Alexa’s new “body” and strips down, while seductively reciting household commands — like the smart technology’s female voice usually does. As the actor’s first-ever big game commercial aired, his girlfriend Lori Harvey cheered while she filmed the actor, who couldn’t stop smiling. The couple watched Super Bowl 55, which resulted in Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, from home.

The 33-year-old Creed star appeared in the 60-second spot to introduce Amazon’s redesigned Echo Dot, which is now a spherical-shape that’s smaller and sleeker than the initial design. The commercial also highlights Michael’s upcoming action movie, Tom Clancy‘s Without Remorse — a spy thriller about a former Navy SEAL turned CIA operative on a revenge-filled mission after his girlfriend is killed by a drug lord. Though, his real-life love story isn’t as dangerous.

After months of romance speculation, Michael and Lori went public with their relationship in January with matching Instagram posts. The Black Panther actor and the 24-year-old model shared sweet snaps from their New Year’s Eve celebrations in Utah, where love was in the air as they sealed the start of 2021 with a kiss. Since then, the couple haven’t been shy about flaunting their relationship on social media.

More recently, Michael and Lori enjoyed a romantic getaway to St. Bart’s in January, where they celebrated the model’s 24th birthday. And, with Michael’s 34th birthday on February 9, it’s likely the duo will grace us with more cute snaps in the coming days!

A source recently told HollywoodLife that Michael and Lori’s relationship is going strong and that they’re smitten with one another. “They’re very serious,” the insider said, noting that the actor has “never felt this way” before. “They’ve both met each other’s families and were dating privately a few months before they went public,” the source said.

In November, Michael confirmed his single status during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live — after he was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. Throughout the latter-mentioned year, the actor wasn’t romantically linked to anyone, as he was focusing on his acting career.