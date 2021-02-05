Michael B. Jordan Goes Shirtless & Becomes The Sexiest Alexa Alive In Amazon’s Super Bowl Ad

Now, this is the dystopian future we can get behind. For Super Bowl LV, Amazon decided to put Alexa inside Michael B. Jordan, and the results are just as sexy as you think they would be.

Alexa, what is the perfect thirst trap? The answer is given in “Alexa’s Body,” Amazon’s Super Bowl LV commercial featuring People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020, Michael B. Jordan. The spot, airing during the big game on Feb. 7, sees an Amazon rep fawn over the newly redesigned Echo Dot. Instead of looking like a hockey puck, the device is spherical, prompting the rep to say, “It’s just flawless, isn’t it? I mean, I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be in—” As she trails off, she catches sight of an advert for Michael in Amazon Prime’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, and she suddenly catches feels.

Enter an Alexa-fied Michael, whose eyes glow the trademark blue when answering questions like “how many tablespoons are in a cup?” Of course, when you combine Amazon with Michael B. Jordan, there’s going to be problems – especially for the significant other of that Amazon rep. “Alexa, turn on the sprinklers,” she says, just to see a soaking, sopping wet Michael B. Jordan. “Honey! I already ran the sprinklers,” her boo says. Oh, and things get extra special when she requests that Alexa “dim the lights.”

It seems in this romantic Black Mirror episode, “dim the lights” means “Michael B. Jordan, take off your shirt.” And, he does. When the woman takes a bubble bath and asks Alexa to play her audiobook, Michael B. Jordan begins reciting James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk (which had a 2018 adaptation that, oddly enough, didn’t feature Michael B. Jordan, but Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Pedro Pascal, Diego Luna and more. It’s probably on Prime, if you wanted to watch it.)

“Alexa’s Body” (which doesn’t beg a modern remake of both the Hole song and the underrated Megan Fox horror flick, Jessica’s Body) continues Amazon’s tradition of a star-studded Super Bowl commercial. In 2020, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi imagined a life #BeforeAlexa, as if neither of those women weren’t born before the creation of the internet. It was still very, very funny.

2019’s entry was a spot featuring celebs like Harrison Ford, Forrest Whitaker, and the stars of Broad City – Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson — trying out the Alexa products that never left the development phase. In 2018, Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, and Silence of The Lamb’s Anthony Hopkins all took over when Alexa needed to call in sick.