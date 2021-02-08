See Pic

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 16, Cozies Up To Hockey Player BF, 18, In The Back Of His Truck — Pic

Political News Editor

Leni Klum spent a sunny day in LA getting super cuddly with her handsome boyfriend Aris Rachevsky! The couple shared some sweet PDA while chilling in the back of his truck.

Oh, young love! Sixteen-year-old Leni Klum was spotted enjoying a fun and romantic day in Hollywood with her dashing boyfriend Aris Rachevsky, 18, and the couple looked like they couldn’t get enough of each other. Leni, the daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, and Aris sweetly hugged while eating lunch in the back of his vintage pickup truck after enjoying a date at a Hollywood flea market. How cute are these two?

Leni Klum cozies up to boyfriend Aris Rachevsky in the back of his truck, 2/6/21 (MEGA)

Leni, who recently made a major modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany, looked oh-so cool in her casual, but flirty outfit: a pair of loose-fitting University of North Carolina sweatpants, white Converse sneakers, and a black cropped t-shirt. She smartly covered up with a black protective face mask while grabbing food, and kept her gorgeous blonde hair straight and down.

Leni’s Vogue Germany cover was extra special, since she appeared alongside her mother! The teenager and the America’s Got Talent host twinned in colorful suits and styled their blonde hair similarly. Heidi penned a sweet note to her daughter when the cover debuted, writing on Instagram, “I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want.”

Leni Klum looks gorgeous while hanging out in Los Angeles in a crop top and leggings, 2/6/21 (MEGA)

She’s killing it as a model, but Leni’s still just like any other teenager. She took to Instagram recently to lament about the woes of acne with her followers. Sharing a makeup-free pic, Leni wrote, “my skin on a bad day,” following up with another photo captioned, “Bad skin. This too shall pass.” Amen!